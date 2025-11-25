The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A dispute over a code for delivery ended with a shooting left a DoorDash driver injured and a teenager facing charges.

Manuel Gonzalez, a 29-year-old husband and father of three, told Fox 4 News he was shot five times while delivering a food order through DoorDash in Mesquite, Texas, on October 27. Now, police say they’ve identified Mesquite resident Ledavion Sockwell as a suspect in the shooting.

Sockwell was arrested without incident Monday afternoon, the Mesquite Police Department told The Independent. The 17-year-old was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to public records. His bond was set at $150,000.

Gonzalez was shot in his arm, legs and stomach, and his chin was clipped by a bullet, Fox 4 News reported. He was hospitalized for nearly a month, and returned home for the first time last week.

The shooting followed a dispute over a required pin code for the DoorDash delivery, Gonzalez recalled. When he first arrived at the delivery address, he spoke with two women who were waiting on the sidewalk.

Ledavion Sockwell was arrested Monday in connection with the shooting of a 29-year-old DoorDash driver. ( Mesquite Police Department )

"They gave me the wrong pin, wrong pin twice. And they tried to get the food from my hand, and I was refusing to give them the food because if I don't get the pin, they can delete my account," he told Fox 4 News.

On the third try, they gave him the correct pin — but moments later, a man emerged from the home and began shooting.

"As soon as they gave me the right one, they went inside screaming a lot of things," he said. "Ten seconds later, everything happened."

Gonzalez called 911 using the Siri feature on his phone, he told NBC 5. The alleged shooter fled the scene on foot, according to the Mesquite Police Department.

“My husband was screaming at the top of his lungs for help, and they went back inside,” his wife, Patricia Garcia, told NBC 5.

The 29-year-old is his family’s sole breadwinner, but he’s now unable to work and facing a year-long recovery, according to NBC 5. Garcia said that it’s “hard for people to believe that somebody got shot multiple times over DoorDash, but it’s a sad reality.”

“That’s exactly what happened. There’s nothing more to the story,” she added.

DoorDash is prepared to support law enforcement in their investigation, a company spokesperson told The Independent.

“This was a senseless and horrifying incident, and we’re incredibly relieved that the Dasher is recovering,” the spokesperson said.

It’s unclear if Sockwell has obtained an attorney, according to NBC 5. The Independent was unable to identify Sockwell’s attorney.