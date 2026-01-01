Horseback tour operator from Wisconsin killed in brutal assault on Caribbean island

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

An American horseback tour operator who spent her days leading guests along Antigua’s picturesque shoreline has died after a brutal assault earlier this month.

Karen Johannsen, 66, of Madison, Wisconsin, was beaten while conducting horseback riding tours on Runaway Beach, suffering catastrophic injuries that doctors said left her with no hope of recovery, according to WIC News.

Officers responded to the attack at Dickenson Bay around 11 a.m. on December 19, to find Johannsen unconscious, according to the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda.

According to a press release from police, Johannsen was on a trail ride when a man hit her on the head with an unknown object.

Johannsen was transported to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre for emergency treatment and later airlifted to the University of Wisconsin Hospital for additional care.

open image in gallery Karen Johannsen was brutally beaten while conducting horseback riding tours in Antigua. She died on December 26 ( Facebook )

According to her family, Johannsen had suffered extensive injuries, including a massive head injury, a fractured jaw and several broken bones. Her brain injury was so severe that she was placed on life support and could not breathe on her own. Doctors told relatives she would never regain neurological function.

Johannsen’s condition declined and she died on December 26.

A homicide investigation was launched and authorities are currently have a man in custody for questioning. Johannsen’s sister Lyn told WMTV the man in custody is a former boyfriend. Police have not released his name.

Johannsen was the daughter of the owners of Johannsen’s Greenhouse, which was a staple in Madison for 50 years, according to WMTV. The business closed in 2013.

Johannsen had been living in Antigua and frequently shared updates on social media about her horseback riding tours, highlighting her deep connection to the island and its tourism community.

Police extended condolences to Johannsen’s family and urged anyone with information related to the case to contact the Criminal Investigations Department.

open image in gallery Johannsen frequently shared updates on social media about her horseback riding tours in Antigua, highlighting her deep connection to the island and its tourism community ( Facebook )

In a formal statement issued to Antigua News on behalf of the Government and People of Antigua and Barbuda, Minister Fernandez extended condolences to Johannsen’s family.

“On behalf of the Government and People of Antigua and Barbuda, I extend our deepest condolences on the untimely passing of your beloved sister, Karen. She was a wonderful person who brought joy and warmth to everyone she met, especially here in Antigua, where she loved so dearly.”

Fernandez described Johannsen as a dedicated contributor to the island’s tourism industry, particularly through her horseback riding experiences along Antigua’s coastline.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time,” the statement continued. “May her memory be a source of comfort and her spirit live on in the hearts of all who knew her.”