Police in Utah have rescued 152 dogs that were allegedly living in "extremely poor" conditions inside an Ogden home.

Officers and officials from Ogden Animal Services received a report about possible animal neglect at a home in the city, according to the police department.

"Upon arrival and further investigation, officers discovered 152 dogs living in extremely poor and overcrowded conditions," authorities said in a statement. "Due to the scale and severity of the situation, additional support was requested from Weber County Animal Services, Roy Animal Services, and Draper Animal Services."

The city's animal services are working with local rescue groups and shelters to provide medical care and potential relocation or adoption for the animals, according to ABC 7.

"We will inform our community when these animals will be available for adoption and/or fostering. Please note that this is an ongoing investigation," officials said. "The Ogden Police Department and Ogden Animal Services thank all responding agencies and partners who helped ensure the safety and well-being of these animals."

One neighbor, Kelsey Bell, told KUTV that she never heard any dogs barking from the home.

"I would think I would hear that many dogs barking, but I haven't heard anything," she told the broadcaster.

Another neighbor, Angela Allen, said she saw city animal workers enter the home wearing hazmat suits.

"Then we did see people coming and they were putting white jumpsuits on—so they like went into the house with leashes and then they were putting white jumpsuits on," Bell said, "I figured it had to be pretty bad."

Bell said another neighbor mentioned to her that the home's occupant had 100 dogs in their basement a few years prior and that police had been called to address the issue then as well, but police did not confirm any prior visits to the home.

"Right now it's currently under investigation and there's not really anything else I can release as far as the property and the owners," Lieutenant Will Farr told KUTV.

Farr confirmed that all of the dogs found inside the house were found alive and are being cared for and treated.