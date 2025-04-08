Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A foster mom in Missouri has been taken into custody, as authorities investigate whether she gave up one of her children in exchange for a monkey.

Brenda Deutsch, of Winfield, Missouri, fostered more than 200 children over the years as well as reportedly being a collector of exotic animals.

Deutsch now faces three felony counts of neglect, child abuse and child endangering, according to Lincoln County prosecutor Mike Wood. The charges stem from allegations of a missing child that was later located in Texas.

"A witness who had come forward with some information regarding the systemic abuse that was going on in the home, had said that they had been asked to bring the child down to Texas and bring the monkey back in return," he said, according to KSDK.

"Obviously we have to do more investigation to see if that's actually credible or if that's true."

According to KSDK, a probable cause statement said Deutsch arranged for the girl to go to Texas to stay with her friend, where the child was allegedly left alone in a house with exotic animals and dirty conditions.

open image in gallery Foster mom Brenda Deutsch faces three felony counts of neglect, child abuse and child endangering, according to Missouri officials. Authorities are investigating whether she gave up one of her children in exchange for a monkey ( Lincoln County Sheriff's Office )

Wood said the allegations against Deutsch were "particularly heinous and just disturbing to read."

"Two things that really stood out was the number of children that had been fostered through that home and then the allegations that these types of abuse and emotional neglect had been going on for what seemed to be perhaps a decade," he said.

According to the probable cause statement reported by KSDK, police launched an investigation on November 21 following an anonymous tip given to the Missouri Department of Social Services Children’s Division, that reported the alleged mental and physical abuse of the child.

The victim told police that Deutsch had hit her with a paddle, shoes and an open hand. The child added that one time the mom forced another person to hold her down. She added that Deutsch would steal her clothes and give them away as a form of punishment.

Deustch was taken into custody over the weekend and her bond was set at $250,000 cash. She is due to appear in court this week.

In an online statement, Wood said: “I’d like to thank the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and Detective Bureau for working with my office to expedite initial charges in the middle of what will end up being a lengthy investigation that must cover over a decade’s worth of allegations of abuse.

“Thank you again for working swiftly to ensure the safety of any other potential child victims.”

“Numerous victims and witnesses have already contacted my office and I would encourage anyone else with information to continue reaching out to my office, as well as investigators. We will continue to post more information as it comes available.”