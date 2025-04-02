Seven tigers seized from Nevada residence of exotic animal dealer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Seven tigers have been seized from the Nevada home of an exotic animal dealer, who has ties to the notorious “Tiger King” Joe Exotic.

Nye County authorities said they were assisting code enforcement and animal services in taking the animals from the property, located in Pahrump – around 63 miles from Las Vegas.

The operation took most of Wednesday due to the need to sedate the tigers and remove them from the property, according to Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill.

open image in gallery Seven tigers have been seized from the home of an exotic animals dealer in Pahrump, Nevada – around 63 miles from Las Vegas ( Nye County Sheriff's Office )

open image in gallery The owner of the property, Karl Mitchell, has been cited multiple times for violating basic animal care standards and once had his license for owning exotic animals revoked by the federal government ( Nye County Sheriff's Office )

Photos shared by the sheriff’s office showed the tigers, including what appeared to be a rare white tiger, in cages. They are due to be taken to a local wildlife sanctuary.

McGill told 8 News Now that the operation began around 7 a.m. after deputies searched the property owned by Karl Mitchell.

Mitchell, who has reportedly been in possession of the tigers for the past seven years, has been involved in numerous legal battles over the animals, the outlet reported.

open image in gallery Photos shared by the sheriff’s office showed the tigers, including what appeared to be a rare white tiger, in cages. They are due to be taken to a local wildlife sanctuary ( Nye County Sheriff's Office )

open image in gallery Mitchell, who has reportedly been in possession of the tigers for the past seven years, has been involved in numerous legal battles over the animals, according to 8 News Now ( Nye County Sheriff's Office )

He has also been cited multiple times for violating basic animal care standards and once had his license for owning exotic animals revoked by the federal government.

In 2001, Mitchell’s license for the animals was revoked and he went to prison three years later for stealing from Nye County after the county hired him as its animal control officer, according to 8 News Now.

After leaving prison, the outlet reported, he acquired more big cats, including some purchased from the Oklahoma operation run by Joe Exotic - whose real name is Joseph Allen Maldonado. Maldonado was thrust into fame in a Netflix series “The Tiger King.” He was later convicted of animal abuse counts and was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison.

“I’m always appalled whenever Karl Mitchell has anything with a heartbeat,” Linda Faso told 8 News in 2020, “because of his history of neglect and abuse.”