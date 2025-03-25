Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man arrested after his mother, 92, found living in ‘deplorable’ conditions with 38 cats

The animals were taken in by nearby rescue facilities

Michelle Del Rey
Washington, D.C.
Tuesday 25 March 2025 18:34 EDT
Dozens of cats were rescued from an Arkansas home on Monday after a man living at the property was accused of elder abuse
Dozens of cats were rescued from an Arkansas home on Monday after a man living at the property was accused of elder abuse (Blytheville Police Department)

Arkansas authorities arrested a 61-year-old man after officials found his elderly mother living in “deplorable” conditions with dozens of cats.

Paul Taylor has been charged with endangering the welfare of an incompetent person, a felony, and cruelty to animals, officials reported.

Police made the arrest after serving a search warrant for Taylor’s mother’s home in Blytheville, about 188 miles northeast of Little Rock on Monday. They found 38 cats inside the dwelling and one deceased cat.

Taylor reportedly resided with his mother and was her caretaker. He first appeared in court on the charges Tuesday.

Some of the cats rescued from the home
Some of the cats rescued from the home (Mended Paws Sanctuary)

Officials did not release additional details about the incident, the condition of the other animals or the woman’s identity.

The Independent called the Blytheville Police Department for additional information. Photos released by the department showed crew members wearing what appeared to be hazmat suits and masks to retrieve the animals.

Some of the felines included kittens, according to photos from the Mended Paws Sanctuary, an Arkansas rescue that assisted in the response. Police closed nearby roads to coordinate the rescue.

