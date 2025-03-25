The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Arkansas authorities arrested a 61-year-old man after officials found his elderly mother living in “deplorable” conditions with dozens of cats.

Paul Taylor has been charged with endangering the welfare of an incompetent person, a felony, and cruelty to animals, officials reported.

Police made the arrest after serving a search warrant for Taylor’s mother’s home in Blytheville, about 188 miles northeast of Little Rock on Monday. They found 38 cats inside the dwelling and one deceased cat.

Taylor reportedly resided with his mother and was her caretaker. He first appeared in court on the charges Tuesday.

open image in gallery Some of the cats rescued from the home ( Mended Paws Sanctuary )

Officials did not release additional details about the incident, the condition of the other animals or the woman’s identity.

The Independent called the Blytheville Police Department for additional information. Photos released by the department showed crew members wearing what appeared to be hazmat suits and masks to retrieve the animals.

Some of the felines included kittens, according to photos from the Mended Paws Sanctuary, an Arkansas rescue that assisted in the response. Police closed nearby roads to coordinate the rescue.