Texas man holds driver who hit his dog at gunpoint and forces him to dig beloved pet’s grave: cops

A Texas man has been arrested after allegedly holding a driver who hit and killed his dog at gunpoint and forcing him to dig a grave for the animal.

Alberto Joshua Hernandez, 22, is also accused of forcing the man to withdraw money from an ATM to compensate him for his loss.

The incident occurred on September 8, according to an arrest warrant obtained by KLTV, though Hernandez was picked up by police on Thursday.

The victim said he had been driving home when he had hit the dog and had pulled over, with a silver Ford pickup truck pulling up behind him.

Hernandez had then got out of the pickup and pointed a gun – described as a MAC-10 submachine pistol– at the man, and ordered him to pick up the animal’s body and carry it to his yard, according to the affidavit.

He allegedly confiscated the victim’s keys and phone and gave him a shovel to dig the dog’s grave, while still pointing the gun at him.

KLTV reports that Hernandez then went back into the house and returned with a different, “AR-style” weapon and attached two magazines. He then allegedly forced the man back to his own truck and forced him to drive to get money.

Hernandez had sat in the passenger seat and pointed the gun at the victim the entire way, according to the affidavit.

The victim said he had been “scared to death” and withdrew $200 and gave it to Hernandez. He also stated that Hernandez had taken a picture of his driver’s license and told him he knew where he lived.

Hernandez was arrested after video from the ATM showed the victim withdrawing money and handing it to the passenger of the vehicle, who was holding a gun.

The man later identified Hernandez as the suspect, with his mother also testifying that she had seen him with the rifle.

Hernandez was charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping, with his bail set at $300,000.