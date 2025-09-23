Tom Brady under fire over bizarre ‘kick the dog’ comment on live broadcast

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tom Brady has received a significant amount of criticism after offering commentary on Sunday’s NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears.

During the Fox broadcast — which saw the Bears win by a final score of 31 to 14 — one of the Cowboys' wide receivers, George Pickens, dropped the ball early in the fourth quarter of the game, where he reacted by angrily slamming his helmet on the ground.

“And [George Pickens] is not happy, yeah those moments can be… just like the dog at home,” the five-time Super Bowl MVP said after watching Pickens. “Kick the dog, throw the helmet, whatever it takes.”

However, many fans were quick to turn to X to express how they thought the comment was uncalled for, as kicking an animal did not seem to be equivalent to slamming a helmet on the ground.

“Kick the dog? What’s wrong with you, Tom Brady?” one person wrote on X. “We don’t harm or encourage violence against animals, please do better.”

open image in gallery ‘Kick the dog, throw the helmet, whatever it takes,’ Brady said on Sunday ( Getty Images )

“Tom Brady casually mentioning he beats his dog when frustrated?” another X user questioned.

“PSA: If kicking your dog is some type of stress relief for you, then you're a piece of s***,” a third person wrote on the platform.

Other people thought Brady was being criticized too harshly, assuming that “kick the dog” was just a metaphor.

“As somebody that would fight to death to protect a dog’s life from abuse, I really think it’s just an expression (albeit a bad one) and not evidence that Tom Brady actually kicks dogs,” one person on X wrote.

The Independent has contacted a representative for Brady for comment.

Brady is in his second season as an analyst on Fox Sports following a storied NFL career with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, yielding seven Super Bowl championships.

Following his retirement, the ex-NFL star was the subject of a viral roast aired on Netflix in 2024. Earlier this year, Brady spoke on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast, reflecting on how the special affected his two kids, Benjamin, 15, and Vivian, 12, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen.

open image in gallery Tom Brady spoke about the roast on an episode of the "Impaulsive" podcast with Logan Paul ( YouTube/IMPAULSIVE )

“When you were in that moment, in that theater that night at the Forum, it was electric,” he told Paul. “It was crazy. We got done, everybody was on cloud nine. That moment, I’ll never forget. And then I’ll never forget when I talked to my kids the next day.”

“[It] felt like a stake through the heart,” Brady said.

A big part of the roast revolved around his October 2022 divorce from Bündchen, as comedian Kevin Hart said, “Gisele gave you an ultimatum. Gisele said, ‘You retire or we're done.’ Let me tell you something: When you got a chance to go 8-9 and all it'll cost you is your wife and kids, you gotta do what you gotta do.”

Brady told Paul, “They’re protective of their mom, their dad, of everybody. You don’t mind yourself hurting, you don’t want to see your parents hurt, you don’t want to see your kids hurt.”

“There’s some things as a parent you f*** up and you don’t realize until after,” he continued. “They were just like, ‘Why did you do that?’”