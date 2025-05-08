Tom Brady reveals his regrets over infamous Netflix roast

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tom Brady still feels like he dropped the ball as a father over his infamous Netflix roast.

A year after comedians, former teammates, and rivals poked fun at every aspect of the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s life, Brady, 47, recalled how the viral event affected his two kids whom he shares with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, 44.

“When you were in that moment, in that theater that night at the Forum, it was electric,” Brady told Logan Paul on Tuesday’s episode of the “Impaulsive” podcast. “It was crazy. We got done, everybody was on cloud nine. That moment, I’ll never forget. And then I’ll never forget when I talked to my kids the next day.”

“I felt like a stake through the heart,” Brady said.

Brady and Bündchen were married for 13 years before they divorced in October 2022, and share kids Benjamin, 15, and Vivian, 12.

open image in gallery Tom Brady spoke about the roast on Tuesday's episode of the "Impaulsive" podcast with Logan Paul. ( YouTube/IMPAULSIVE )

Their split sparked widespread media attention and was a major target during the roast. As comedian Kevin Hart joked, “Gisele gave you an ultimatum. Gisele said, 'You retire or we're done.' Let me tell you something: When you got a chance to go 8-9 and all it'll cost you is your wife and kids, you gotta do what you gotta do."

Brady told Paul, “They’re protective of their mom, their dad, of everybody. You don’t mind yourself hurting, you don’t want to see your parents hurt, you don’t want to see your kids hurt.”

open image in gallery A year after Netflix’s Roast of Tom Brady, he told Logan Paul that his children’s reaction “felt like a stake in the heart” ( Getty Images for Netflix )

“There’s some things as a parent you f–k up and you don’t realize until after,” Brady said. “They were just like, ‘Why did you do that?’”

Brady also expressed similar regrets over the event just weeks after the roast on the “Pivot Podcast.”

“You do something that you think [will go] one way, and then all of a sudden you realize, ‘I wouldn’t do that again because of the way that affected the people that I care about the most in the world,’” Brady told former NFL players Fred Taylor, Ryan Clark, and Channing Crowder in May 2024.

“I loved when the jokes were about me. I thought they were so fun,” Brady said. “I didn’t like the way that it affected my kids.”

He added, “I think it’s a good lesson for me as a parent. I’m going to be a better parent as I go forward because of it. At the same time, I’m happy everyone who was there had a lot of fun.”

Bündchen started dating her Jiu-Jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente in June 2023. The pair welcomed a baby boy in February 2025. Brady has been spotted with a few women since his divorce, including supermodel Irina Shayk, but nothing longterm.