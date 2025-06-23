Diddy trial updates: Defense to make first arguments for acquittal after prosecution rests case
Special agent Joseph Cerciello expected to wrap up testimony on Monday
Sean “Diddy” Combs’s sex trafficking trial in New York resumes on Monday for its eighth week, with special agent Joseph Cerciello expected to conclude his testimony.
Cerciello, who is answering questions on phone and travel records pertaining to the case, is expected to be the prosecution’s final witness, after which it will rest to make way for the defense, which has indicated it will wrap up its case for acquittal in a matter of days.
Jurors could begin their deliberations as soon as Wednesday, following closing arguments.
On Friday, Brendan Paul, a former assistant to Combs, testified that he helped the hip-hop mogul prepare for his drug-fueled sex marathons known as “freak-offs”, and to clean up after them, but denied being Diddy’s “drug mule.”
Paul, who was initially hired to assist Combs with his workouts, testified that he sometimes bought drugs for his employer but rejected the description as constituting only a small part of his job.
Combs is facing charges of sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy. Federal authorities have accused him of threatening, abusing, and coercing victims “to fulfill his sexual desires” between 2004 and 2024. He has denied any wrongdoing.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the sex trafficking trial of hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs as it resumes in New York.
Combs is facing sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution and racketeering conspiracy charges.
He was arrested in September 2024 as federal authorities alleged he threatened, abused and coerced victims “to fulfill his sexual desires” between 2004 and 2024.
Combs has denied any accusations of wrongdoing.