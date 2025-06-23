Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

Diddy trial updates: Defense to make first arguments for acquittal after prosecution rests case

Special agent Joseph Cerciello expected to wrap up testimony on Monday

Kelly Rissman,Joe Sommerlad
Monday 23 June 2025 07:55 EDT
Kanye West makes surprise appearance at rapper's sex trafficking trial

Sean “Diddy” Combs’s sex trafficking trial in New York resumes on Monday for its eighth week, with special agent Joseph Cerciello expected to conclude his testimony.

Cerciello, who is answering questions on phone and travel records pertaining to the case, is expected to be the prosecution’s final witness, after which it will rest to make way for the defense, which has indicated it will wrap up its case for acquittal in a matter of days.

Jurors could begin their deliberations as soon as Wednesday, following closing arguments.

On Friday, Brendan Paul, a former assistant to Combs, testified that he helped the hip-hop mogul prepare for his drug-fueled sex marathons known as “freak-offs”, and to clean up after them, but denied being Diddy’s “drug mule.”

Paul, who was initially hired to assist Combs with his workouts, testified that he sometimes bought drugs for his employer but rejected the description as constituting only a small part of his job.

Combs is facing charges of sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy. Federal authorities have accused him of threatening, abusing, and coercing victims “to fulfill his sexual desires” between 2004 and 2024. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Recommended

Good morning

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the sex trafficking trial of hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs as it resumes in New York.

Combs is facing sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution and racketeering conspiracy charges.

He was arrested in September 2024 as federal authorities alleged he threatened, abused and coerced victims “to fulfill his sexual desires” between 2004 and 2024.

Combs has denied any accusations of wrongdoing.

Joe Sommerlad23 June 2025 12:40

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in