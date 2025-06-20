Diddy trial live: ‘Drug mule’ Brendan Paul expected to testify after two-day pause
Proceedings to resume in Manhattan after break for juror’s illness and Juneteenth
Sean “Diddy” Combs’s sex trafficking trial will today finally hear from Brendan Paul, a former assistant and alleged “drug mule” to the rapper, after a two-day pause in proceedings.
A juror was taken ill after experiencing vertigo symptoms on the way to court on Wednesday and then the trial was suspended again on Thursday for the Juneteenth holiday.
On Tuesday, the jury saw more footage of “freak offs” as defense attorneys tried to argue that Combs and his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, had a more loving relationship than the prosecution has portrayed.
Special Agent DeLeassa Penland reviewed phone records between Combs and Ventura and testified that the hip-hop mogul incessantly called and texted Ventura after hitting her at a hotel in 2016.
Judge Arun Subramanian also scolded both legal teams after an article was published containing information that was under seal. He warned both sides that they could face consequences if that continued.
Combs is facing charges of sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy. Federal authorities have accused him of threatening, abusing, and coercing victims “to fulfill his sexual desires” between 2004 and 2024. He has denied any wrongdoing.
Trial to hear from alleged drug mule Brendan Paul on Friday
Sean “Diddy” Combs’s sex trafficking trial will today finally hear from Brendan Paul, a former assistant and alleged “drug mule” to the rapper, after a two-day pause in proceedings.
A juror was taken ill after experiencing vertigo symptoms on the way to court on Wednesday and then the trial was suspended again on Thursday for the Juneteenth holiday.
Paul’s appearance was touted earlier this week but has been repeatedly delayed by jury issues and the prolonged testimony of Special Agent DeLeassa Penland.
The prosecution had said it expected to conclude its case today but that could now drag on into next week.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the sex trafficking trial of hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs as it resumes in New York.
Combs is facing sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution and racketeering conspiracy charges.
He was arrested in September 2024 as federal authorities alleged he threatened, abused and coerced victims “to fulfill his sexual desires” between 2004 and 2024.
Combs has denied any accusations of wrongdoing.