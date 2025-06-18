Diddy trial live: ‘Drug mule’ Brendan Paul expected to testify after jury shown more ‘freak off’ footage
Jurors to hear from key witness after being shown more texts and video concerning defendant’s relationship with Cassie Ventura on Tuesday
Sean “Diddy”sex trafficking trial is set to hear from Brendan Paul, a former assistant and alleged “drug mule” to the rapper, on Wednesday, with the government now saying it expects to conclude its case on Friday.
On Tuesday, the jury saw more footage of “freak offs” as defense attorneys tried to argue that Combs and his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, had a more loving relationship than the prosecution has portrayed.
Special Agent DeLeassa Penland reviewed phone records between Combs and Ventura and testified that the hip-hop mogul incessantly called and texted Ventura after hitting her at a hotel in 2016.
Under cross-examination, defense attorneys showed jurors other messages between the two that suggested a warmer side to their relationship.
Yesterday’s proceedings got off to a heated start, with Judge Arun Subramanian scolding both legal teams after an article was published containing information that was under seal. He warned both sides that they could face consequences if that continued.
Combs is facing charges of sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy. Federal authorities have accused him of threatening, abusing, and coercing victims “to fulfill his sexual desires” between 2004 and 2024. He has denied any wrongdoing.
Paul’s appearance was touted earlier this week but has been delayed by the prolonged testimony of one of the summary witnesses and questions over two of the jurors involved.
The government is now saying it expects to conclude its case on Friday.
Hello and welcome to The Independent's live coverage of the sex trafficking trial of hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs as it resumes in New York.
