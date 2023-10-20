Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen loses attorneys ahead of trial - live
It marks the latest twist in the tragic 2017 murders of Libby German and Abby Williams
Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen was set to return to court Thursday for a bombshell hearing over the leak of sensitive crime scene photos.
But his defence attorneys withdrew from the case, leaving him without representation. Mr Allen, who had not yet been brought into court when the announcement was made, was then hauled back off to jail where he will remain in custody of the Indiana Department of Correction.
Special Judge Fran Gull told the court that without counsel, the hearing cannot proceed. She said it was outside of their control and ordered new counsel for Mr Allen. A new court date was set for 31 October.
The hearing was meant to address a leak of graphic photos of the crime scene that allegedly originated from a man close to Mr Allen’s defence, according to The Murder Sheet podcast.
It marks the latest twist in the tragic case which began in 2017 when Libby German and Abby Williams were found brutally murdered on a walk along the Monon High Bridge in their hometown of Delphi, Indiana.
In October 2022 – over five years later – Mr Allen was arrested and charged with their murders.
Delphi murder victim’s family reveal chilling encounter with suspect Richard Allen
The family of one of the Delphi victims has revealed that they had a chilling encounter with the man accused of her murder as they learned that he had been “hiding in plain sight” the whole time.
Mike and Becky Patty, the grandparents of victim Libby German, told reporters after Monday’s press conference that they remembered suspected killer Richard Allen serving them one time in the local CVS where he worked.
The family was printing photos of Libby and her friend Abby Williams for their funerals at the store when Mr Allen, a trained pharmaceutical technician who worked in the store in the heart of the small town of Delphi, assisted them in processing the photos. He didn’t charge them for the images when they went in to collect them.
Aside from that, the family members said they didn’t know Mr Allen but – in a close-knit town of just 3,000 people – had likely encountered him on other occasions over the last five years.
“As [Indiana State Police Supt] Doug Carter said that earlier, if you recall. He said he’s hiding in plain sight,” said Mr Patty.
“And that’s the case. Didn’t know, I don’t know the gentleman personally at all. I’ve probably seen him. It’s a small county. But definitely I don’t know him.”
Delphi murders suspect unrecognisably frail in new jail photo
Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen has claimed that he is being treated like a “prisoner of war” as he is held behind bars while awaiting trial for the brutal 2017 slayings.
In an emergency motion filed in an Indiana court on Wednesday, Mr Allen’s attorneys claim that the conditions the accused killer is facing at Westville Correctional Facility are worse than if he had been convicted of a crime – and that it is causing a “steep decline” in his physical and mental health.
The former CVS worker is allegedly being held in a cell “no larger than that of a dog kennel” where he is forced to sleep on a pad on the “cold, concrete” floor.
Delphi murders suspect seen in new photo as he claims ‘prisoner of war’ treatment
Richard Allen has been behind bars at the Westville Correctional Facility since his October arrest for the 2017 murders of best friends Libby German and Abby Williams
Watch: Delphi murder suspect’s attorneys withdraw from case following crime scene photo leak
What is Odinism?
Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen made the bombshell claim that teenage best friends Libby German and Abby Williams were killed as part of a “ritualistic sacrifice” at the hands of a white nationalist cult called Odinists.
The nature of the crime scene pointed to the work of a cult from the get-go, according to the 135-page document.
“Members of a pagan Norse religion, called Odinism, hijacked by white nationalists,ritualistically sacrificed Abigail Williams and Liberty German,” according to court documents.
Libby and Abby’s bodies had both been staged with tree branches and sticks across their bodies in the shape of pagan symbols, the documents state – which “resembled possible Odinism signatures left behind at the crime scene”.
Delphi murders suspect claims victims were ‘sacrificed’ by Odinism cult
In sensational court documents, attorneys for the accused killer claim the brutal 2017 murders were actually carried out by members of a pagan Norse religion and white nationalist group called Odinists
Podcasters helped uncover key details in the Delphi murders
The Murder Sheet podcast uncovered key details in the 2017 murders of Libby German and Abby Williams.
Áine Cain and Kevin Greenlee met while both working on the case and, after falling in love and marrying, decided to launch a podcast in November 2020 delving into their shared interest.
Meet the couple whose podcast paved the way for justice in the Delphi murders
The Murder Sheet uncovered key details in the 2017 murders of Libby German and Abby Williams. With an arrest finally made, the husband and wife team behind the podcast speak to Rachel Sharp about the breakthrough and why they don’t see themselves as ‘true crime’ podcasters
Delphi murder suspect spoke with police years before he was arrested
Mr Allen spoke with investigators at least twice, including in 2017 - confirming that he was on the police radar at the time of the murders.
In the 2017 interview, Mr Allen had confessed to being on the Monon High Bridge Trail on the afternoon of 13 February – placing him on the scene at the same day and time that the victims went on their fateful walk.
At the time, he denied any involvement in the murders and insisted he had never seen the two girls that day.
In another interview on 13 October 2022, Mr Allen had “no explanation” as to how the spent bullet ended up in between the bodies of the two teenage victims, the affidavit states.
The accused killer said he had “not been on the property where the unspent round was found, that he did not know the property owner, and that he had no explanation as to why a round cycled through his firearm would be at that location,” it says. The property owner – Ron Logan – was also previously tied to the case. He died in 2020.
What happened to the Delphi murder victims Libby and Abby?
Libby German and Abby Williams vanished on 13 February 2017 after they set off on a hike along the Monon High Bridge Trail in Delphi, Indiana.
Libby had posted photos on Snapchat of her and Abby along the trail. The happy image of the two best friends is believed to be the last photo of them before they died. Their bodies were discovered the next day in a wooded area around half a mile off the trail.
Libby also captured a grainy video on her phone of a man dressed in blue jeans, a blue jacket and a cap walking along the abandoned railroad bridge.
Investigators released a grainy image from the video and a chilling audio of the man telling the two girls: “Go down the hill.”
Investigators have long suspected that this man is the girls’ killer and have praised the girls for documenting the video as evidence.
Richard Allen’s wife cried after court hearing was canceled
Two family members were in the courtroom for Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen, local media reported.
His wife and another woman waited in a room filled with media and the victims’ families before the judge announced the hearing would be canceled after Mr Allen’s attorneys withdrew from the case.
Mr Allen’s wife was brought from the courtroom to the hallway and then back to the courtroom where she was visibly crying.
Who is Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen?
The 50-year-old married man was arrested and charged in connection with the 2017 Delphi murders of teenage best friends Libby German and Abby Williams.
Richard Matthew Allen, from Delphi, Indiana, was taken into custody 26 October and booked into Carroll County Jail on two counts of murder.
His arrest marked a bombshell development in the high-profile case that has rocked the small, close-knit community of Delphi and had gone unsolved for more than half a decade.
Before Mr Allen’s attorneys quit on 19 October, they previously claimed that their client was innocent and that the victims died at the hands of a pagan white nationalist cult.
Rachel Sharp reports...
Who is Richard Allen, the man charged over the 2017 Delphi murders?
Richard Allen is a married 50-year-old man who worked in the local CVS store in the heart of Delphi – where Libby German and Abby Williams lived with their families