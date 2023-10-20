Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen loses attorneys ahead of trial - live

✕ Close Cameras will be in courtroom for Delphi murder case hearing

Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen was set to return to court Thursday for a bombshell hearing over the leak of sensitive crime scene photos.

But his defence attorneys withdrew from the case, leaving him without representation. Mr Allen, who had not yet been brought into court when the announcement was made, was then hauled back off to jail where he will remain in custody of the Indiana Department of Correction.

Special Judge Fran Gull told the court that without counsel, the hearing cannot proceed. She said it was outside of their control and ordered new counsel for Mr Allen. A new court date was set for 31 October.

The hearing was meant to address a leak of graphic photos of the crime scene that allegedly originated from a man close to Mr Allen’s defence, according to The Murder Sheet podcast.

It marks the latest twist in the tragic case which began in 2017 when Libby German and Abby Williams were found brutally murdered on a walk along the Monon High Bridge in their hometown of Delphi, Indiana.

In October 2022 – over five years later – Mr Allen was arrested and charged with their murders.