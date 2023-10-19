✕ Close Cameras will be in courtroom for Delphi murder case hearing

Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen is heading back to court today for a bombshell hearing over the leak of sensitive crime scene photos.

Graphic photos of the scene where teenage best friends Libby German and Abby Williams were found brutally murdered in 2017 were leaked in recent weeks, according to The Murder Sheet podcast.

The leak allegedly originated from a man close to Mr Allen’s defence team.

Allen County Special Judge Fran Gull set a hearing for 2pm ET on Thursday to address the leak. This could ultimately lead to a derailment in the case – and a delay to the January 2024 trial start date – if the judge decides to dismiss Mr Allen’s attorneys and appoint a new legal team over the breach.

This marks the latest twist in the tragic case which began back on 13 February 2017 when Libby and Abby set off on a walk along the Monon High Bridge in their hometown of Delphi, Indiana. They failed to return home and were found murdered the next day in a wooded area nearby.

In October 2022 – over five years later – Mr Allen was arrested and charged with their murders.