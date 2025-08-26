Lime of fire: DC resident on e-scooter faces felony assault charge after spitting on National Guard

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Washington, D.C. man is facing felony charges after riding an e-scooter up to two National Guardsmen and spitting on them, according to court documents.

Scott Pichon was arrested and charged with felony assault on Friday afternoon after spitting on two members of the National Guard who were on active duty at Union Station, a railroad terminal on the city’s east end, an arrest warrant obtained by The Independent revealed.

Surveillance footage captured Pichon riding up to the guardsmen at approximately 4:43 p.m. on what appeared to be a Lime scooter before spitting a mixture of mucus and saliva at them.

Thousands of National Guard members have been stationed in the nation’s capital since earlier this month at the order of President Donald Trump, who declared a “crime emergency” in D.C. — despite reports indicating that violent crime has hit a 30-year low.

Amtrak police officer Sergeant Robert Underwood witnessed Pichon ride the shooter up to the guardsmen and “make a noise like he was coughing up mucus,” according to the court documents.

Scott Pichon was arrested and charged with felony assault after allegedly spitting on two National Guard members stationed at a Washington, D.C., train station. ( USA v. Pichon )

Underwood observed Pichon spitting a “mixture of saliva and mucus” on the National Guard members, with the mixture smacking one in the face and hitting the other on the neck.

Pichon did not stop his scooter as he spat on the guardsmen, according to the court documents.

Images from a nearby security camera captured the incident, including the two National Guard members' shocked reactions to allegedly being spat upon.

After witnessing the incident, Underwood detained Pichon and placed him under arrest.

Pichon was charged with felony assault and making physical contact with the two National Guard members while they were performing their official duties, according to the arrest affidavit.

Tensions have been high in Washington, D.C., with many protesting the Trump administration and the heightened presence of federal agents and troops in the nation’s capital.

Most noteworthy among the protestors was a man nicknamed the “sandwich guy,” who was arrested earlier this month after police say he threw a sandwich at a group of federal law enforcement officials in Washington, D.C.

Viral video of the incident showed 37-year-old Sean Charles Dunn, yelling, “F*** you! You f****** fascists! Why are you here? I don’t want you in my city!” at a group of law enforcement officers, including Customs and Border Protection Agent Gregory Lairmore.

Dunn crossed the street but continued to yell obscenities at Lairemore, police said. He then returned to “forcefully” throw a “sub-style sandwich” at Lairemore, according to court documents, which cited an Instagram video taken by an onlooker.

Dunn tried to run away, but was arrested. He later admitted to police, “I did it. I threw a sandwich,” per the documents.

He was charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers and employees of the United States.

Some National Guard members are now carrying firearms in D.C., raising concerns that their presence could further escalate growing tensions as Donald Trump’s federal takeover enters a third week.

As of Sunday evening, the troops will now be armed with handguns or rifles. The news comes just two days after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered the nearly 2,000 troops stationed in Washington to start carrying firearms. The troops are authorized to use their firearms for self-protection.