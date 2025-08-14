Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

DC man arrested after he’s accused of throwing sandwich at federal officer and calling him a ‘fascist’

‘Why are you here? I don’t want you in my city!’ the man is accused of telling the officer

Rachel Dobkin
in New York
Thursday 14 August 2025 00:10 EDT
Trump says DC police can 'do whatever the hell they want'

A man has been arrested after he threw a sandwich at a federal officer patrolling in Washington, D.C., and called him a “fascist,” police say.

Late Sunday night, Sean Charles Dunn is accused of approaching a group of law enforcement officers and shouting at Customs and Border Protection Agent Gregory Lairmore, according to court documents obtained byThe Independent.

Dunn pointed his finger and yelled, “F*** you! You f***ing fascists! Why are you here? I don’t want you in my city!” as he stood within inches of Lairmore, the documents claim. Also among the group were other federal agents and a Metro Transit Police detective.

After a few minutes, Dunn crossed the street while he continued to yell obscenities at Lairmore, police say. He then came back to “forcefully” throw a “sub-style sandwich” at Lairmore, according to the documents, which cited an Instagram video taken by an onlooker.

A man has been arrested after he threw a sandwich at a federal officer patrolling in Washington, D.C., and called him a 'fascist,' police say
A man has been arrested after he threw a sandwich at a federal officer patrolling in Washington, D.C., and called him a 'fascist,' police say (U.S. District Court for D.C.)
Sean Charles Dunn was charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers and employees of the United States
Sean Charles Dunn was charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers and employees of the United States (U.S. District Court for D.C.)

Dunn tried to run away, but he was arrested. He later admitted to police, “I did it. I threw a sandwich,” per the documents.

The man was charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers and employees of the United States.

A day after Dunn’s arrest, President Donald Trump announced he was placing the D.C. police department under direct federal control and deploying the National Guard to “rescue our nation’s capital from crime, bloodshed, bedlam, and squalor, and worse,” despite crime figures declining since 2023.

Recommended

National Guard troops started hitting D.C. streets from Tuesday evening, and over the coming days, there will be between 100 and 200 soldiers out patrolling at any given time, The New York Times reported, citing Army spokesman Colonel Dave Butler.

In total, about 800 troops are expected to be deployed.

There have been at least 66 arrests made since the federal takeover began, according to the Trump administration.

A day after Dunn’s arrest, President Donald Trump announced he was placing the D.C. police department under direct federal control and deploying the National Guard
A day after Dunn’s arrest, President Donald Trump announced he was placing the D.C. police department under direct federal control and deploying the National Guard (Getty Images)

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in