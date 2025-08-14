DC man arrested after he’s accused of throwing sandwich at federal officer and calling him a ‘fascist’

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man has been arrested after he threw a sandwich at a federal officer patrolling in Washington, D.C., and called him a “fascist,” police say.

Late Sunday night, Sean Charles Dunn is accused of approaching a group of law enforcement officers and shouting at Customs and Border Protection Agent Gregory Lairmore, according to court documents obtained byThe Independent.

Dunn pointed his finger and yelled, “F*** you! You f***ing fascists! Why are you here? I don’t want you in my city!” as he stood within inches of Lairmore, the documents claim. Also among the group were other federal agents and a Metro Transit Police detective.

After a few minutes, Dunn crossed the street while he continued to yell obscenities at Lairmore, police say. He then came back to “forcefully” throw a “sub-style sandwich” at Lairmore, according to the documents, which cited an Instagram video taken by an onlooker.

open image in gallery A man has been arrested after he threw a sandwich at a federal officer patrolling in Washington, D.C., and called him a 'fascist,' police say ( U.S. District Court for D.C. )

open image in gallery Sean Charles Dunn was charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers and employees of the United States ( U.S. District Court for D.C. )

Dunn tried to run away, but he was arrested. He later admitted to police, “I did it. I threw a sandwich,” per the documents.

The man was charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers and employees of the United States.

A day after Dunn’s arrest, President Donald Trump announced he was placing the D.C. police department under direct federal control and deploying the National Guard to “rescue our nation’s capital from crime, bloodshed, bedlam, and squalor, and worse,” despite crime figures declining since 2023.

National Guard troops started hitting D.C. streets from Tuesday evening, and over the coming days, there will be between 100 and 200 soldiers out patrolling at any given time, The New York Times reported, citing Army spokesman Colonel Dave Butler.

In total, about 800 troops are expected to be deployed.

There have been at least 66 arrests made since the federal takeover began, according to the Trump administration.