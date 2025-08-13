National Guard troops on the streets of DC to fight what Trump calls ‘out of control’ crime in the nation’s capital

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Members of the District of Columbia National Guard began their first night of operations in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday as part of President Donald Trump’s anti-crime crackdown in the nation’s capital.

Troops were seen leaving the D.C. Armory earlier Tuesday and by the evening a group of about a dozen Guard personnel stood with five parked military Humvee trucks near the Washington Monument before later departing for an unknown location.

“We just did a presence patrol to be amongst the people, to be seen,” Master Sgt. Cory Boroff, one of the Guard troops near the Monument, told The New York Times. “Of the people, for the people in D.C.,” he added.

Officials have not disclosed the exact number of troops deployed to the streets on Tuesday as part of the president’s decision, announced on Monday, to call 800 Guard personnel to the capital to fight what he has described as rampant violent crime in Washington.

Homicide and property crime figures are down compared with the same period in 2024, according to municipal data, with violent crime at a 30-year low following a spike in 2023.

open image in gallery National Guard troops officially began carrying out operations in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday evening as part of the White House’s anti-crime crackdown in the nation’s capital, massing at the Washington Monument before driving away ( (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Imag )

The Independent has contacted the D.C. Guard and the White House for comment on the nature and extent of their operations so far.

More troops are expected to continue arriving throughout the week.

Among the 800 called to Washington, between 100 and 200 will serve “supporting law enforcement” the Defense Department said in a statement on Monday.

The troops have been activated under Title 32, which allows them to make arrests and avoid running afoul of the general prohibition on the military being involved in domestic law enforcement.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the troops would not be involved in arrests.

open image in gallery Military says the National Guard has the authority to make arrests but will not be ‘involved in law enforcement functions’ during Washington operation ( (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Imag )

"Under Title 32, which is the authorization they'll be using, they have broad latitude.” he told Fox News on Monday. “But they're not going to be involved in law enforcement functions."

The deployment is expected to last through September 25, according to a memo obtained by independent journalist Ken Klippenstein.

The troops join an even larger contingent of federal and federalized law enforcement sweeping the capital as part of what the administration is calling the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force.

The task force involves some 500 federal agents from agencies including the FBI, DEA, and Park Police, as well as hundreds more Washington, D.C. police officers the administration has put under federal control for the next 30 days under the District of Columbia Home Rule Act.

open image in gallery 800 National Guard troops called to Washington join force of hundreds of federal agents and federalized D.C. police taking part in the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force ( Getty Images )

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the combined force numbered 850 people on the streets on Monday night.

The agents and officers arrested 23 people overnight Monday, for charges including homicide, drunk driving, gun, drug crimes and subway fare evasion.

FBI Director Kash Patel said on X on Tuesday that the FBI was involved in nearly half of the Monday arrests, including arrests for unlawful gun possession, outstanding DUI warrants, and a violation of a restraining order.

The president has threatened to bring similar National Guard deployments to other Democrat-led cities.

“This will go further,” he said announcing his Washington operation on Monday, naming other large Democrat-led cities such as New York, Oakland, and Baltimore.

open image in gallery The Trump administration has said other cities could face similar Guard operations but the president lacks clear legal routes to justifying one ( REUTERS )

But Trump has few clear legal routes to doing so.

To send the Guard to Los Angeles over the summer, the administration used a provision for times of rebellion, invasion, or a breakdown in federal law enforcement, which the White House said had occurred amid protests against immigration raids.

The Trump administration’s Washington operation has benefited from the president’s special authorities over the non-state District of Columbia.

Democratic leaders on Trump’s punch list have said they will challenge any attempt to send in the Guard, just as California is doing in federal court.

Trump “has absolutely no right and no legal ability to send troops into the city of Chicago, and so I reject that notion,” Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker said on Tuesday.

“You’ve seen that he doesn’t follow the law. I have talked about the fact that the Nazis in Germany in the 30s tore down a constitutional republic in just 53 days,” he added. “It does not take much, frankly, and we have a president who seems hell-bent on doing just that.”