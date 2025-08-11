Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Trump rants about ‘crime, murder and death’ in DC ahead of press conference: Live

President to unveil plan to stop violent offences on the streets of Washington, despite official figures suggesting unlawful behavior actually on the decline

Joe Sommerlad
Monday 11 August 2025 05:45 EDT
Comments
Attack on former DOGE staffer known as ‘Big Balls’ prompts Trump to threaten to federalize DC

President Donald Trump has announced that he will be holding a press conference at 10am ET (3pm GMT) on Monday morning to address what he says is the “out of control” state of violent crime in Washington, D.C, a verdict not supported by the official figures.

The nation’s capital city “has become one of the most dangerous cities anywhere in the World,” Trump wrote on Truth Social over the weekend, pledging: “It will soon be one of the safest!!!”

The White House announced a plan to utilize federal law enforcement on the streets of Washington on Thursday, an initiative seemingly motivated by the recent attack on former DOGE employee Edward Coristine, who was assaulted in an attempted carjacking.

Trump has since insisted that D.C.’s homeless citizens must “move out, IMMEDIATELY” to make the city more “beautiful.”

“We will give you places to stay, but FAR from the Capital,” he posted. “The Criminals, you don’t have to move out. We’re going to put you in jail where you belong.”

It has also been reported that the president is sending in 120 FBI agents on overnight shifts to help local law enforcement battle crime in the district.

Official figures on DC crime statistics contradict Trump

While Trump has threatened to “federalize” Washington after claiming violent crime is “out of control” in the capital, police figures found rates had actually dropped 35 percent there in 2024 alone.

Rhian Lubin takes a closer look.

Trump threatens to ‘federalize DC’ but violent crime dropped 35% in 2024, police say

Figures from the Metropolitan Police Department found that crime in the capital was down 35 percent in 2024 compared to 2023—a 30-year low
Joe Sommerlad11 August 2025 10:45

Donald Trump to host press conference on plan to address violent crime in Washington, DC

The president has announced that he will be holding a press conference at 10am ET (3pm GMT) today to address what he says is the “out of control” state of violent crime in Washington, D.C, a verdict not supported by the official figures.

Here’s more from Gustaf Kilander.

Trump promises Monday ‘press conference’ will ‘stop violent crime in Washington, DC’

President claims U.S. capital ‘has become one of the most dangerous cities anywhere in the World’
Joe Sommerlad11 August 2025 10:30

Good morning

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Trump administration as the president prepares to deliver a major address on crime in Washington, D.C.

Joe Sommerlad11 August 2025 10:15

