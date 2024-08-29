Support truly

A Washington DC police officer died after a gun he was trying to retrieve from a storm drain went off and shot him on Wednesday.

Metropolitan Police Department Executive Assistant Chief Jeff Carroll identified the officer as Wayne David, an investigator on the city’s Violent Crimes Suppression Division since 2007. He had been a member of the department for 25 years.

During his time on the force, David had recovered hundreds of guns across the city. A decorated officer, he had been honored with four achievement medals and a Ribbon of Valor for responding to the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

“Wayne is a true hero to the District of Columbia, and today he gave his life to serve the visitors and the residents here in the District of Columbia, and we will never forget that,” Carroll said.

At the time of the incident, officers had been canvassing an area of northeast DC around 5.40pm. Officers spotted a suspect exiting a suspicious vehicle. Police attempted to stop the man, but he ran toward an interstate and jumped down a retaining wall.

He then disposed of the gun in the storm drain. The suspect jumped onto the back of a motorcycle and disappeared. It’s not known if the suspect knew the driver of the motorcycle.

David was shot after retrieving the firearm. Officials used a police helicopter to transport him to MedStar Washington Hospital Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Officials are asking anyone with knowledge of the suspect to contact the Metropolitan Police Department.

David lived in Washington DC and is survived by his daughter, son, girlfriend and family.

“He was a good man — and a great dad — that many people loved and looked up to,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said.

“I am praying for investigator David’s family and loved ones and I’m praying for the officers who put themselves in harm’s way every day to protect DC.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting in the investigation.