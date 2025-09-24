The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Joshua Jahn has been identified as the suspected sniper in the shooting at a Dallas Immigration and Customs Enforcement center, killing two ICE detainees and wounding another.

The suspect, 29, has been named in media reports but has not been identified by officials.

“Anti-ICE messaging” was found on the shell casings at the scene after the suspect “indiscriminately fired” at the holding center and a van in northwest Dallas Wednesday morning, the FBI said.

In total, four people were shot in the violence that unfolded Wednesday morning, including the suspect who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Dallas police said.

No ICE agents were injured in the shooting, the Department of Homeland Security said.

Joseph Rothrock, the FBI’s special agent in charge of the Dallas field office, said the incident is being investigated as an act of targeted violence.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Here’s everything we know about the shooting

open image in gallery The suspected sniper who killed two Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees and wounded another in a shooting at a facility in Dallas was found with ‘Anti ICE’ written on a round left behind ( X/@FBIDirectorKash )

Suspected sniper died from self-inflicted gunshot wound

Officials have not shared the identity of the suspected sniper, but he has been named him by several media outlets as 29-year-old Joshua Jahn.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem the attack “was motivated by hatred for ICE.”

The suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Noem said earlier.

open image in gallery FBI agents inspect the roof of an apartment building near the scene of the shooting ( AP )

He was found dead on the roof of a nearby immigration attorney's office.

The preliminary investigation determined that a suspect opened fire at a government building from an adjacent building, authorities said.

‘Deranged gunman fired indiscriminately at ICE building’

The latest statement from the Department of Homeland Security said a “deranged gunman” launched an attack on the ICE facility and “fired indiscriminately” at the building and a van from a nearby rooftop.

The victims were inside the van when they were hit, the department said.

“The shooter fired indiscriminately at the ICE building, as well as at a van in the sallyport where the victims were shot,” the statement said. “Three detainees were shot. Two are deceased, and the other is in critical condition. The gunman was found with a self-inflicted gun wound. We can confirm, the shell casings were found with anti-ICE messages on them. This was an attack on ICE law enforcement.”

open image in gallery In total, four people were shot in the violence that unfolded Wednesday morning, including the suspect who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Dallas police said ( AP )

Local, state and federal officials gave a brief press conference Wednesday morning near the scene of the shooting.

Acting director of the Dallas ICE office, Joshua Johnson, also called for an end to stop “acts of violence against ICE employees.”

Texas Senator Ted Cruz condemned “politically motivated violence.”

“To every politician who is demonizing ICE, who is demonizing CBP: stop,” he told the press conference. “This has very real consequences.”

open image in gallery Texas Senator Ted Cruz condemned ‘politically motivated violence’ ( Reuters )

He referred to the assassination of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk two weeks ago. “We should not be putting language out there that inspires mad men to commit evil crimes,” Cruz added.

Officials only took a few questions before closing down the press conference, refusing to answer questions about the victims in the shooting being ICE detainees.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson called for patience while authorities work to establish the facts.

“It's a scary time,” Johnson said. “I would ask all of you, all the city of Dallas residents who can hear me right now, let's be patient, let's be calm."

What the Trump administration has said about the shooting

The Trump administration has been quick to tie the shooting to critics of ICE and President Donald Trump’s sweeping anti-immigration operation.

Trump is yet to comment on the shooting but White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt pointed the finger at the Democrats for “demonizing” ICE law enforcement officials.

“Democrats must stop demonizing the heroic men and women of ICE who are just doing their jobs to keep Americans safe,” Leavitt said in a post on X.

open image in gallery Karoline Leavitt pointed the finger at the Democrats for ‘demonizing’ ICE law enforcement officials ( @PressSec/X )

FBI Director Kash Patel shared an image of the casings in a post on X. “While the investigation is ongoing, an initial review of the evidence shows an idealogical [sic] motive behind this attack (see photo below),” Patel said. “One of the unspent shell casings recovered was engraved with the phrase ‘ANTI ICE.’”

“We are only miles from Prarieland, Texas where just two months ago an individual ambushed a separate ICE facility targeting their officers,” Patel added. “It has to end and the FBI and our partners will lead these investigative efforts to see to it that those who target our law enforcement are pursued and brought to the fullest extent of justice.”

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the incident “must serve as a wake-up call to the far-left that their rhetoric about ICE has consequences.”

Vice President JD Vance was one of the first to comment publicly and said the shooting was “an obsessive attack on law enforcement.”

“The obsessive attack on law enforcement, particularly ICE, must stop,” Vance posted on X. “I'm praying for everyone hurt in this attack and for their families.”