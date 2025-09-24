Dallas shooting suspect identified as FBI says he wrote ‘anti-ICE’ message on ammo: Live updates
Shooter found on roof of a nearby immigration attorney's office.
Joshua Jahn has been identified as the suspected shooter in the Texas Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility shooting that left two detainees dead and one critically injured, according to reports.
The shooting took place shortly before 7am Wednesday at a field office in Dallas, Texas. Two detainees were killed and one is hospitalized in critical condition, the Department of Homeland Security said.
The shooter “fired indiscriminately” at the building, including at a van in the sally port which the detainees were inside.
The shooter was found dead on the roof of a nearby immigration attorney's office from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Jahn, 29, was identified as the alleged shooter by NBC News, Fox News and the Daily Mail.
The investigation is ongoing, but “one of the unspent shell casings” recovered had “ANTI ICE,” written on it, according to FBI Director Kash Patel said in a social media post.
The bureau is investigating the incident as an act of targeted violence, FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Joseph Rothrock said at a press conference.
No ICE agents were injured in the attack, he said.
Vance blames 'violent left-wing extremist' and says ICE facility shooter was 'politically motivated'
'It will take all of us... to quell this epidemic of violence': DNC chair says in wake of attack
DNC Chair Ken Martin denounced the attack at the Dallas ICE facility and said it takes “all of us” to quell “epidemic of violence” as some Republicans point fingers at Democrats in the wake of the shooting.
“Today, America experienced another horrific act of violence that killed two ICE detainees and injured another in Dallas, Texas,” Martin said in a statement, adding he was praying for the victims and labeling the incident as a “senseless and cowardly attack.”
“Let me be clear: It will take all of us — not just one side of the aisle or the other — to quell this epidemic of violence, which has no place in our democracy. Democrats remain committed to resolving differences through debate and elections, not with weapons,” he said. “We also remain committed to enacting commonsense solutions to curb gun violence all across our country.”
Martin’s comments come after several Republicans and members of the Trump administration, including Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, pointed fingers at the left’s rhetoric in the wake of the shooting.
“Democrats must stop demonizing the heroic men and women of ICE who are just doing their jobs to keep Americans safe,” Leavitt wrote on X.
Vance blames 'violent left-wing extremist' for Dallas attack as probe into incident is ongoing
Vice President JD Vance blames a “violent left-wing extremist” for the Dallas ICE facility attack that left two detainees dead and one critically injured as the investigation into the incident continues.
“I said Charlie Kirk’s assassination was the most political and disgusting violence that we’ve had in this country in the last couple of weeks. And that was true maybe until this morning,” the vice president said, referring to the Dallas shooting.
Vance made the remarks while speaking about the Trump administration's efforts on public safety, support for law enforcement, and tax policy in Concord, North Carolina on Wednesday.
The facility was “opened fire upon by a violent left-wing extremist, a person who wrote ‘anti-ICE’ messaging on their bullets, and there’s some evidence that we have that’s not yet public, but we know this person was politically motivated,” Vance continued.
The shooter was "politically motivated" to go after law enforcement, he said, calling it “the most disgusting thing.”
Officials have not yet publicly named the suspect. Kash Patel, the FBI director, posted a photo on social media of unspent shell casings recovered from the scene, including one that was scrawled the phrase “ANTI ICE.”
The investigation into the incident is still ongoing, authorities have said.
Officials have not publicly named the suspected shooter, although media outlets have identified him as 29-year-old Joshua Jahn.
New photos reveal bullet holes at Dallas ICE office
DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin shared new images from inside the Dallas ICE facility office where a gunman opened fire Wednesday morning, leaving two detainees dead and another in critical condition.
The images reveal bullet holes in the windows and a glass casing around an American flag.
“Pray for the victims of the Dallas Field Office Attack. Like everyone else, our ICE law enforcement officers just want to go home to their families at night,” she wrote.
“They are fathers and mothers. Sons, and daughters, brothers and sisters. They get up every morning to try and make our communities safer. The violence and dehumanization of these men and women must stop.”
What we know about suspected shooter Joshua Jahn
Joshua Jahn, 29, has been identified by multiple outlets as the shooter involved in Dallas ICE facility shooting.
The shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Two ICE detainees were killed and another detainee is hospitalized in critical condition.
The shooter “fired indiscriminately” into the Dallas ICE building, including at a van carrying the detainees, the Department of Homeland Security has said.
FBI Director Kash Patel posted a photo of bullets recovered from the scene, including one scrawled with the phrase: “ANTI ICE.”
“He didn’t have strong feelings about ICE as far as I knew,” Noah Jahn, Joshua’s older brother, told NBC News before learning that his brother had been identified as the suspect.
“I didn’t think he was politically interested,” the brother added. “He wasn’t interested in politics on either side as far as I knew.”
He and Joshua grew up in Texas; their parents had a rifle and Joshua would’ve known how to use it, he told the outlet.
“He’s not a marksman, that’s for sure,” Noah said. “He would not be able to make any shots like that.”
Shooting comes amid standoff between California Governor Newsom and DHS
Wednesday’s shooting at the Dallas ICE facility transpired days after the Department of Homeland Security said it will refuse to comply with a new California law that bans ICE agents from hiding their faces during immigration raids.
California Governor Gavin Newsom gave his assent to a bill forbidding local or federal law enforcement agents to wear ski masks, neck gaiters, or other face coverings while on official business on Saturday.
Wearing masks is rare in the history of American law enforcement, but has become routine under the Trump administration as agents reportedly racing to fulfill stringent arrest quotas round up thousands of immigrants without criminal records.
Io Dodds has the full story.
DHS says it will ignore California ban against ICE agents wearing masks on duty
FBI says 'Anti-ICE' was written on bullet casings of sniper in Dallas detention center attack
Suspected shooter identified as FBI says he wrote ‘Anti ICE’ message on rounds
Joshua Jahn, 29, has been named as the suspected shooter in the Dallas ICE facility shooting that left two detainees dead and another in critical condition, according to reports.
Multiple law enforcement sources told the Daily Mail and NBC News confirmed Jahn as the suspect. Officials have not publicly named the suspect or the victims.
The shooter “fired indiscriminately” at the Dallas ICE building, including at a van in the sally port where the victims were shot, according to the Department of Homeland Security.
The shooter is deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said. He was reportedly found dead on the roof of a nearby immigration attorney's office.
Although the investigation is ongoing, FBI Director Kash Patel wrote on X that one of the unspent shell casings was engraved with the phrase “ANTI ICE.”
The FBI is investigating the incident as an act of targeted violence, FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Joseph Rothrock said.
Everything we know about the Dallas ICE facility shooting so far
The suspected sniper who killed two Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees and wounded another in a shooting at a facility in Dallas was found with “anti-ICE messaging,” according to the FBI.
No ICE agents were injured in the shooting at the holding center in northwest Dallas, officials confirmed, but the victims were ICE detainees, the Department of Homeland Security said.
In total, four people were shot in the violence that unfolded Wednesday morning, including the suspect who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Dallas police said.
Joseph Rothrock, the FBI’s special agent in charge of the Dallas field office, said the incident is being investigated as an act of targeted violence, while FBI Director Kash Patel said casings recovered from the scene were “engraved with the phrase ANTI ICE.’”
Officials have yet to reveal the identities of the victims or the suspect.
Rhian Lubin has the latest.
Dallas ICE shooting suspect found with ‘Anti-ICE’ message after killing two detainees
Two detainees were killed, DHS says
Two detainees are now confirmed dead, according to the Department of Homeland Security.
The shooter “fired indiscriminately” at the Dallas ICE field office building, including at a van in the sally port where the victims were shot, a statement from the department read.
Three detainees were shot; two are deceased while and the other is in critical condition, according to the statement.
