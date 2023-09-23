Gabby Petito’s mother tearfully thanks true crime community for helping find her daughter at CrimeCon - live
Follow live updates as The Independent goes on the ground at true crime conference CrimeCon 2023 in Orlando, Florida
Thousands of true crime enthusiasts, top investigators, media personalities and survivors have travelled to Orlando, Florida, to take part in this weekend’s CrimeCon 2023 conference.
The Independent is on-the-ground at the event which includes talks with Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, the attorneys of Alex Murdaugh; and Kerri Rawson, the daughter of BTK serial killer Dennis Rader.
Creighton Waters, the lead prosecutor in Murdaugh’s murder convictions, and his rock band The Sole Purpose also performed during the event’s kickoff on Thursday. He is also set to speak at the convention.
The event boasts “deep-dives into topics you didn’t even know existed” on the latest cases and scientific techniques.
Kathy Kleiner Rubin will also share the story of how she survived an attack by serial killer Ted Bundy. Murder victim Gabby Petito’s parents will raise awareness of domestic violence in their daughter’s memory.
CrimeCon takes place from 22 to 24 September.
Gabby Petito’s mom in tears as she thanks CrimeCon fans for their support
Gabby’s parents, Joe Petito and Nichole Schmidt, and her step-parents, Tara Petito and Jim Schmidt, took the stage at CrimeCon 2023 for a powerful session about domestic violence, “Missing White Woman Syndrome,” as they took the audience through what they went through since Gabby was killed.
It was Petito’s posts that inspired enormous interest in the case and were seized on by an army of online sleuths who joined the effort to help locate Petito when she was first declared missing. They pored over her Instagram posts, searching for any inconsistencies, clues or possible causes for concern.
While law enforcement was searching for Petito’s boyfriend Brian Laundrie in Florida on 19 September 2021, investigators announced they had located a body believed to be that of Petito in the eastern portion of Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. The discovery was aided by another travel YouTuber who spotted Petito’s van in a video they had been editing.
“It’s thanks to all of you that we found her,” Nichole Schmidt said on Saturday.
Father of missing geologist Daniel Robinson travels to second CrimeCon to spead awareness about son’s disappearance
David Robinson, the father of missing geologist Daniel Robinson, has a goal of handing out every one of his flyers at CrimeCon 2023 in Orlando this weekend to spread awareness of his son’s disappearance, Andrea Cavallier reports from Florida.
But his ultimate goal is to find his son. Daniel Robinson was last spotted on 23 June as he was leaving a worksite in the Arizona desert at Sun Valley Parkway and Cactus Road in Buckeye – 35 miles west of of Phoenix.
On 19 July, a rancher found Robinson’s busted vehicle – a 2017 Jeep Renegade – in a ravine three miles away. His keys, clothes, boots, and cellphone were also found. According to a crash report, the vehicle sped up just before the crash.
The case has been worked by Buckeye Police, but Mr Robinson said he wants his son’s case turned over to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office where it can get the attention it needs.
Mr Robinson has never given up the fight for his son, and hired a private investigator who he says uncovered new information in the case.
The investigator found that Daniel’s vehicle had 11 additional miles on it after the airbags had been deployed and had been cranked 46 times.
The schedule for today
The Independent’s Andrea Cavallier is on the ground at CrimeCon 2023.
Here’s the lineup for Saturday:
- 3pm - BTK new lead and case discussions with daughter Kerri Rawson
- 4.20pm - Inside the prosecution of Alex Murdaugh, hosted by CourtTV reporters
- 5.40pm - Murdaugh defence team to take the stage
We’ll be bringing you the latest updates.
Father of missing geologist Daniel Robinson to appear at CrimeCon 2023
Mr Robinson, who graduated from College of Charleston with a degree in archaeology, disappeared on 23 June 2021 after seeming disoriented on a work site and ostensibly driving off into the desert with no explanation.
His behaviour had been slightly off in the weeks before his disappearance but there has been no sign of him since; the geologist’s car was recovered nearly a month after he vanished, along with his phone, wallet, keys and clothes he was last seen wearing.
“This weekend, I’ll be at @CrimeCon, spreading awareness about my missing son, Geologist Daniel Robinson. It’s been over 2 years and I’ve done everything a father can,” Robinson’s father David Robinson tweeted. “But the uphill battle continues. Please support and visit http://pleasehelpfinddaniel.com for ways to help.”
Bryan Kohberger professor and forensic psychologist Dr Katherine Ramsland explains why she decided to study serial killers
NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin interviewed Dr Ramsland — famous for her expertise on criminal minds and for co-authoring a book with the BTK serial killer — at CrimeCon on Friday.
This year is the third time that Dr Ramsland, who also taught Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger at DeSales University, has attended CrimeCon.
When asked why she had decided to study serial killers, Dr Ramsland said that she hoped research about the criminal mind would help prevent tragedies in the future. The expert also said that her own family had experienced trauma stemming from violence.
“... we study these people in a way that helps us prevent future serial killers and that’s probably the most important part of the kind of work we do,” Dr Ramsland said. “My father’s mother was murdered ... and my great-grandfather on the other side of the family tried to poison everybody so he could run off with someone else and that didn’t work but there’s certainly violence in the background that trickled down to me.”
What’s the lineup for today?
Early on Saturday, true crime enthusiasts will be able to attend several conferences on topics such as the American autopsy, blood patterns in a crime scene, and crime convictions.
Some of the speakers expected today are crime commentator Nancy Grace, NewsNation crime correspondent Brian Entin, Dateline journalist Josh Mankiewicz and the BTK killer’s daughter Karri Rawson.
True crime’s Super Bowl
Thousands of true crime fanatics - along with some of the biggest names in the popular genre - will converge in Orlandothis weekend for CrimeCon, a three-day conference focused on murder and mayhem and all things true crime.
It’s a unique opportunity to rub elbows with top investigators, forensic experts, and well-known true crime television and podcast personalities.
CrimeCon is an immersive, educational experience that gives attendees the chance to be citizen detectives by participating in crowd-solving and learning how to dig into a case properly without hindering the investigation.
It’s also a place where the true crime community can join forces to fight alongside the victims’ families and survivors of crime who are seeking justice.
Alex Murdaugh’s lawyers to appear at CrimeCon
Alex Murdaugh defence attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin will be speaking about the infamous South Carolina murder trial at CrimeCon in Orlando this weekend.
The lawyers are joining 20/20’s Eva Pilgrim for a “tell all” conversation about the “the Southern crime saga that captivated the world” on Saturday afternoon.
Alex Murdaugh was found guilty of murdering his wife Maggie and son Paul earlier this year.
“This CrimeCon exclusive will give attendees an inside look at the defense strategies used by Murdaugh’s legal team and the decision to have Alex take the stand – which many cite as a pivotal moment in the trial,” a promotional blurb states.
“The pair will share firsthand accounts of the unexpected twists, challenges they faced, reflections on their time with Alex Murdaugh, and what may be coming next.”
The attorneys filed a motion for a mistral earlier this month alleging jury tampering in Murdaugh’s murder case and request a for new trial.
The Independent’s Andrea Cavallier reports:
Renowned criminal psychologist to take the stage at CrimeCon
Criminal psychologist Katherine Ramsland, who co-wrote a book with BTK Dennis Rader and taught accused Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger, is taking part in an expert panel at CrimeCon.
Ms Ramsland is appearing in an event titled: Violent Minds: What Drives The Most Heinous Serial Killers? discussing serial killer Manny Cortez at 2.40pm ET on Friday.
“Join criminal psychologists Dr Gary Brucato and Dr Katherine Ramsland, Ph.D on a journey through the mind of serial killer Manny Cortez,” a promo reads.
“Kathryn Vaughan, Executive Producer of Oxygen True Crime’s Violent Minds: Killers on Tape, will also join the conversation. Moderated by Oxygen.com’s Stephanie Gomulka.”