Thousands of true crime enthusiasts, top investigators, media personalities and survivors have travelled to Orlando, Florida, to take part in this weekend’s CrimeCon 2023 conference.

The Independent is on-the-ground at the event which includes talks with Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, the attorneys of Alex Murdaugh; and Kerri Rawson, the daughter of BTK serial killer Dennis Rader.

Creighton Waters, the lead prosecutor in Murdaugh’s murder convictions, and his rock band The Sole Purpose also performed during the event’s kickoff on Thursday. He is also set to speak at the convention.

The event boasts “deep-dives into topics you didn’t even know existed” on the latest cases and scientific techniques.

Kathy Kleiner Rubin will also share the story of how she survived an attack by serial killer Ted Bundy. Murder victim Gabby Petito’s parents will raise awareness of domestic violence in their daughter’s memory.

CrimeCon takes place from 22 to 24 September.