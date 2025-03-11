Employee arrested after CEO found dead inside burning building near Chicago

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Firefighters in Illinois stumbled upon a murder scene after they were called to a blaze at a business just south of central Chicago.

Dane Koteski, 46, the CEO and president of a Crestwood trucking company, was found dead on the second floor of his business, ATG Truckload, Inc, on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Injuries on Koteski's throat led investigators to suspect that foul play was involved in his death, prompting an investigation with the Crestwood Police Department, the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force, and the State Fire Marshals, according to WGN9.

Investigators ultimately determined that the suspected killer — whose identity has yet to be released — was an individual who worked for Koteski, and they believe the crime was an isolated incident, with Koteski as the sole target. An autopsy found that Koteski died as a result of injuries to his neck caused by a sharp or pointed object.

Deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office in Michigan tracked the suspect to a truck stop in Holland, Michigan, and took him into custody on murder charges. According to the Chicago Sun Times, the alleged murderer is expected to be extradited to Illinois by the end of the week.

Koteski was the father to a young son and was an active member of his local Serbian church and car club. A neighbor told WGN9 that the situation was “extremely sad” and “beyond horror.”

A GoFundMe has been established to pay for Koteski's funeral expenses and for his 13-year-old son’s education. It had raised more than $94,000 of its $12,000 goal by Monday afternoon.

“His generosity, friendship, and kindness are well known among the Macedonian and Serbian community and Church,” the GoFundMe states. “This fundraiser is to cover funeral expenses and to help Kiko's education and living expenses.Rest in peace, Dane! You will never be forgotten, and you will always be deeply missed, my dear friend!”