Family of five, including three children, found dead in apparent murder-suicide

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Five people, including three children, were found shot to death inside an Indiana home in what police say was an apparent murder-suicide.

Officers were called to a mobile home in Lake Station, which is located 40 miles from Chicago, on Friday afternoon to carry out a welfare check, and once inside found five bodies.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as 27-year-old Briana Payne and her three daughters, 7-year-old Aurorah, 7, Ava, 6, and Alayna, 4.

Officials say they died from apparent gunshot wounds, and their deaths have been ruled as homicides.

The father of the girls, Robert Payne, 31, also died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, with the coroner confirming on Saturday his death as a suicide.

Neighbor Sandy Goodman told WBBM she had lived next door to the family for five years.

“They were arguing a lot for the last few days,” Goodman said. “I knew there was something weird because the cars weren’t moved, and they go [out] every day.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for the funerals of the victims.

”Nothing meant more to Briana than her girls. Aurorah, Ava, and Alayna were her heart and soul—her reason for everything. She raised them with endless love, warmth and laughter, and a fierce devotion that defined her as a mother,” it stated.

Lake County Coroner David Pastrick offered his condolences to the family of the victims.

“On behalf of Lake County Coroner David Pastrick and the entire staff of the Lake County Coroner’s Office, our hearts go out to the family of this extremely unfortunate and devastating tragedy. Please hold your families and loved ones close as we mourn together as a community the loss of innocence.”

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988 or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you. In the UK, people having mental health crises can contact the Samaritans at 116 123 or jo@samaritans.org