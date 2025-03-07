Gene Hackman latest: Investigators to provide updates on mysterious deaths at press conference today
The Oscar-winning actor, best known for ‘The French Connection’ and ‘The Conversation’, was found dead along with his wife Betsy Arakawa and a pet dog
Updates are expected today in the investigation into the deaths of Gene Hackman, who was 95, and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, who was 65.
The couple were found dead in their Santa Fe home on February 26 alongside one of their pet dogs.
According to a police search warrant, the actor, his wife and their dog were found in separate rooms and appeared to have been “dead for some time”. The couple suffered “no external trauma”, the preliminary findings of a medical investigation found.
Authorities will reveal updates on their investigation at a press conference at 2 p.m. local time (4 p.m. ET) today.
At the press conference last Friday at the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Adan Mendoza announced that an investigation by Dr Heather Jarrell, New Mexico’s Chief Medical Investigator, had revealed that Hackman’s pacemaker had stopped 10 days before his body was found.
“An initial interrogation was conducted of Mr Hackman’s pacemaker. This revealed that his last event was recorded on February 17, 2025, I was advised that a more thorough investigation will be completed,” said Mendoza.
Asked if that meant Hackman had died that day, he responded: “According to the pathologist, I think that is a very good assumption, that that was his last day of life.”
He also confirmed that both Hackman and Arakawa had tested negative for carbon monoxide.
Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza initially said that foul play was not suspected, although a search warrant affidavit later ruled their deaths “suspicious” enough to require further investigation.
The actor was one of the best-loved stars in Hollywood, appearing in classic films such as The French Connection, The Conversation and Superman.
He won Oscars for The French Connection and Clint Eastwood’s Unforgiven and stepped away from the spotlight a few years after 2001’s The Royal Tenenbaums.
Hackman became a reclusive figure in later life, rarely making public appearances
Hackman announced that he had retired from acting in 2008 while promoting his third novel Escape from Andersonville. His final film was the 2004 comedy Welcome to Mooseport where he starred alongside Ray Romano.
In 2022 he made a rare public appearance to attend a show in Santa Fe’s Lensic Center for Performing Arts titled Broadway Confidential which delighted fans in the process.
Hackman and Arakawa’s marriage
The couple married in 1991 and moved to New Mexico 12 months later. They began dating in the 1980s after meeting each other in California. Arakawa was a classically trained pianist but the two met at a gym where Arakawa was working.
The couple’s home is in a gated community just outside of Santa Fe, New Mexico’s capital city. Hackman moved in the 1980s to the area, where he was often seen around town and served as a board member of the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum in the 1990s, according to the local paper, The New Mexican.
Arakawa was Hackman’s second wife following his divorce from Faye Maltese, who he was married to from 1956 to 1986.
Gene Hackman's dog was misindentifed
Law enforcement authorities initially misidentified the dead dog found near Betsy Arakawa’s body as a German shepherd.
In fact, that dog was a kelpie mix named Zinna.
A German shepherd named Bear and a second dog named Nikita survived, with one found running loose on the property.
Here’s an update on everything we know so far ahead of this afternoon’s press conference:
Updates expected today
Authorities will on Friday reveal more details about their investigation into the deaths of Hackman and Arakawa.
Sheriff Adan Mendoza has scheduled a press conference alongside state fire, forensics and health officials to provide an update on the investigation.
Video: Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa's bodies tested negative for carbon monoxide, police confirm
Hackman and Arakawa’s two surviving dogs
The Santa Fe County Animal Control Division is reportedly working with Hackman’s family to “ensure the safety of the two dogs,” according to a press release.
Although one of the couple’s dogs was found dead at the scene, another dog was found alive next to Arakawa’s body while another was found running loose on the property.
Police will hold a press conference at 3 pm on Friday to provide an update on the investigation.
Bill Murray says Gene Hackman was ‘really rough on’ Wes Anderson in The Royal Tenenbaums
Bill Murray has remembered Hackman as being a great but “difficult” actor who was “really rough” on The Royal Tenenbaums director Wes Anderson.
Hackman led Anderson’s 2001 comedy-drama as the Tenenbaum family patriarch. Murray, meanwhile, played neurologist Raleigh St. Clair.
“He was a tough nut, Gene Hackman. But he was really good,” Murray, 74, recalled of the legendary actor in an interview with the Associated Press.
“And he was really difficult, we can say it now, but he was a tough guy. Older, great actors do not give young directors much of a chance. They’re really rough on them, and Gene was really rough on Wes,” the Groundhog Day star said.
Sheriff shares details about investigation into Hackman and Arakawa’s deaths
Sheriff says Hackman’s pacemaker stopped on February 17.
At a press conference in Santa Fe, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza announced that an investigation by Dr Heather Jarrell, New Mexico’s Chief Medical Investigator, had revealed that Hackman’s pacemaker had stopped 10 days before his body was found.
“ An initial interrogation was conducted of Mr Hackman’s pacemaker. This revealed that his last event was recorded on February 17, 2025, I was advised that a more thorough investigation will be completed,” said Mendoza.
Asked if that meant Hackman had died that day, he responded: “According to the pathologist I think that is a very good assumption, that that was his last day of life.”
Hackman’s daughter says ‘despite his age, he was in very good physical condition’
Gene Hackman’s daughter Leslie Anne has told The Daily Mail that “there was no indication that there was any problem” with her 95 year-old father’s health prior to his death.
“Despite his age, he was in very good physical condition,” she said, adding that he hadn’t had any major surgeries in the months leading up to his death.
“He liked to do Pilates and yoga, and he was continuing to do that several times a week. So he was in good health.”
She acknowledged that given his age, Hackman’s death was “not terribly shocking” and that Arakawa’s death at 63 raises more questions.
She went on to say that the couple had “a wonderful marriage,” saying: “I give credit to his wife, Betsy, for keeping him alive.”
“[Betsy] took very, very good care of him and was always looking out for his health. So I am appreciative to her for that, and I’m very saddened by her passing.”
Hackman, who was found dead this week at the age of 95, was one of Hollywood’s greatest actors – and one of its least conventional leading men.
It’s hard to imagine anyone like him reaching these levels of success now, writes Louis Chilton.
