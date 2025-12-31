The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Patriots star Christian Barmore is facing a charge of domestic assault, according to a new report. He’s the second New England player to face accusations of violence in recent days.

Barmore, a 26-year-old defensive lineman, has been charged with assault and battery on a family/household member, according to court documents from the Attleborough District Court obtained by WCVB.

The charges stem from an incident that allegedly took place in Mansfield, Massachusetts, on August 8.

The unnamed victim, who claimed to have been in a relationship with Barmore, said the player became upset with her over the temperature of his bedroom. The pair also allegedly got into a fight over food.

The victim said that Barmore took her phone while she was attempting to flee the home, according to court documents. The victim “intended to open the door and scream for help but Christian grabbed her before she could and threw her to the floor.”

open image in gallery Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore is facing a domestic assault charge, with a court date set just days before the Super Bowl, according to a new report. ( Getty Images )

The victim further claimed that Barmore grabbed hold of her by her shirt “in the area of the neck” while she attempted to get up. Barmore is described as having rushed at the victim, but that he didn’t touch her.

The victim told police she had sustained bruises and that she called a car service to drive her and her child to Delaware.

The altercation reportedly occurred in the presence of the pair’s 2-year-old child, according to WCVB.

The victim filed the charges in September after initially hesitating due to her fear that she would be retaliated against. In early December, the victim emailed police that she didn’t wish to move forward with legal proceedings.

The complaint was issued on December 16. Barmore is set to be arranged on February 3, five days before the 2026 Super Bowl, which will take place in California.

open image in gallery The charge stems from an incident with a woman Barmore was in a relationship with this summer, according to the report ( Getty Images )

“We are confident that the evidence will demonstrate that no criminal conduct took place,” David Meier, an attorney representing Barmore, said in a statement. “Based on the facts and the law, we expect that this personal matter will be resolved in the near future and both parties will move forward together.

The New England Patriots also released a statement concerning the charges against Barmore.

“The New England Patriots are aware of reports regarding a pending February arraignment involving Christian Barmore, which stems from an alleged domestic incident that occurred in August,” the statement said. “The Patriots were made aware at the time of the incident and informed the NFL in a timely manner. The matter remains part of an ongoing legal process. We will respect that process, continue to monitor the situation closely, as we have over the past few months, and cooperate fully with the league. We will have no further comment at this time.”

open image in gallery Diggs' attorney said the allegations against him are 'unsubstantiated' and 'uncorroborated' ( Getty Images )

The accusation against Barmore comes one day after it was revealed that his teammate, wide receiver Stefon Diggs, was accused of strangling his chef earlier this month.

Diggs, 32, is facing charges of felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery related to a December 2 incident, theThe Independent previously reported.

A private chef filed the charges in late December. She told police that Diggs smacked her and tried to choke her during a discussion about money that he owed her.

“The New England Patriots are aware of the accusations that have been made regarding Stefon Diggs," the Patriots said in a statement. "Stefon has informed the organization that he categorically denies the allegations. We support Stefon. We will continue to gather information and will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities and the NFL as necessary. Out of respect for all parties involved, and given that this is an ongoing legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time.”

Diggs’ arraignment is scheduled for January 23.

Attorney David Meier said in a statement that Diggs denies the allegations against him. Meier added that the allegations are “unsubstantiated, uncorroborated, and were never investigated -- because they did not occur.”