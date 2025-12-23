The three NFL Christmas games that you won’t see on cable TV this year
- There will be three NFL games on Christmas day this year, and they will not be aired on cable TV.
- The Dallas Cowboys will take on the Washington Commanders at 1 p.m. ET in a game streamed by Netflix.
- Netflix will also stream the second game as the Minnesota Vikings host the Detroit Lions at 4:30 p.m.
- CBS Sports will produce the Netflix games, with NFL Media producing the pre, post, and studio halftime programming.
- The final game of the night, Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs at 8:15 p.m., will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.