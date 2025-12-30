Patriots star Stefon Diggs charged with assault and strangulation

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs is facing assault and strangulation charges in Massachusetts.

The charges were filed Monday in Dedham District Court, according to CBS Boston. Diggs has been charged with felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery. The charges appear to stem from a December 2 incident, but few details are available.

Diggs has said he “categorically denies the allegations,” according to a statement from team officials.

“We support Stefon. We will continue to gather information and will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities and the NFL as necessary. Out of respect for all parties involved, and given that this is an ongoing legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time," the team said in a statement to CBS Boston.

Diggs is expected to appear in court on January 23 for his arraignment.

His attorney, Michael DiStefano, requested in court Tuesday that the details of the police report remain sealed, according to Boston 25 News. He also revealed Diggs has made a financial offer to the alleged victim.

“As we speak, they’re working to come to an agreement on that,” DiStefano reportedly said in court.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.