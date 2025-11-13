NFL legend explains ‘no-brainer’ decision to sign one-day contract

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rob Gronkowski, the legendary NFL tight end, has officially cemented his legacy with the New England Patriots, signing a one-day contract to retire as a member of the franchise where he won three Super Bowls.

The move, which he described as fulfilling a long-held personal belief, was also a poignant tribute to a dear friend.

"I’m a Patriot for life. My career started here and 100% needed to end here," Gronkowski stated after the ceremonial signing alongside team owner Robert Kraft.

While plans for Gronkowski to formally retire as a Patriot were already in motion, the process was accelerated by a heartfelt request. During the opening of a "Gronk Playground" in Boston this August, his longtime friend and charity partner, Susan Hurley, urged him to make his retirement as a Patriot official.

Hurley, a former Patriots cheerleader who collaborated with numerous charities through her company CharityTeams, tragically died from cancer earlier this month. Gronkowski said honouring her request became an "absolute no-brainer."

Reflecting on his time in New England, Gronkowski expressed profound gratitude: "The whole Gronk persona, everything about myself ... was all because of the fans here in New England, was all because of my teammates accepting me and everyone else here.

open image in gallery Rob Gronkowski starred alongside Tom Brady for the New England Patriots ( Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

“Just accepting who I was from the very beginning and embracing it and letting me just play the game of football out on the football field."

From his debut, "Gronk" was known for his fun-loving, touchdown-spiking presence.

His personality, both on and off the field, was as formidable as his athletic prowess.

Robert Kraft affirmed Gronkowski’s immediate and lasting impact, noting: "His clutch performances were legendary, and his larger than life personality and connections with the fans has truly made him a New England icon."

Gronkowski recalled a flood of memories upon returning to team headquarters, singling out beating the Seattle Seahawks to secure his first Super Bowl ring in 2014 as his most cherished.

"That memory will always be with me and memories with the guys and the stories with the guys in the locker room, on the practice field. But the No. 1 memory is winning those Super Bowls, big time," he said.

Drafted by the Patriots in 2010, Gronkowski spent nine seasons in New England, becoming one of Tom Brady’s most reliable targets.

He initially retired after the 2018 season, sitting out 2019 to work as a Fox Sports analyst.

However, he returned to the field in 2020, joining Brady in Tampa Bay, where they secured another Super Bowl title. He last played in 2021 and has since returned to Fox Sports as a full-time analyst.

With 92 receiving touchdowns, ranking third all-time among tight ends, and 9,286 receiving yards, placing him sixth, Gronkowski is almost certainly destined for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

He also looks forward to joining Brady in the Patriots’ hall, though he humbly added: "Tom’s one of a kind. If you put one, just put me in the end zone and be tiny."