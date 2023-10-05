Charlotte Sena updates: Craig Ross ‘made girl, 9, write ransom note’
New York Governor Kathy Hochul said that Charlotte Sena was found hidden in a cabinet in Craig Ross Jr’s campervan on Monday
The suspect in the alleged abduction of Charlotte Sena may have forced the nine-year-old to write her own $50,000 ransom note, according to reports.
Craig Nelson Ross Jr, 47, was charged with first-degree kidnapping after Charlotte Sena was allegedly found hidden in a cabinet in a campervan at the back of his mother’s house on Monday evening almost 48 hours after she was snatched while riding her bike in Moreau Lake State Park in Saratoga County, upstate New York, on Saturday evening.
The suspect’s arrest came after he drove to the home of Charlotte’s parents and left a ransom note in their mailbox on Monday morning.
“He literally drove up to the family’s mailbox assuming they were not home,” New York Governor Kathy Hochul said.
The note allegedly demanded $50,000 from the nine-year-old’s family in ransom for her, court documents obtained by CNN revealed.
But Ross Jr may have forced the nine-year-old to write the note herself, local paper Times Union reported, citing sources close to the investigation.
Moreau Lake State Park still closed as investigation continues
The state park where nine-year-old Charlotte Sena was kidnapped on Saturday remains closed as the investigation into her abduction continues.
The NYS Department of Environmental Conservations told CBS that the park will remain “closed indefinitely due to law enforcement activity.”
Why didn’t police arrest Craig Ross after he allegedly delivered the note?
The fingerprint match came hours after the ransom note was left inside the Senas’ mailbox.
It is unclear why the trooper tasked with surveilling the Senas’ home did not approach Mr Ross immediately after he allegedly delivered the note — or why at least the suspect was not followed.
The Times Union reports that the office’s actions are being reviewed by New York State Police, but allegations of mishandling the investigation have not been raised within the agency.
What do we know about the ransom note?
According to police, officers saw someone drop a note in the mailbox at 4.20am Monday, the governor said. At the time, Charlotte’s family was at the campground while police watched their home in Greenfield.
State police pulled fingerprints off the note and the second one matched Mr Ross, who was in a database from a 1999 DWI case.
Law enforcement agents linked Ross to the property owned by his mother, where they found him in the camper.
“After some resistance, the suspect was taken into custody and immediately the little girl was found in a cabinet,” Gov Hochul said. “She knew she was being rescued. She knew that she was in safe hands.”
The governor said that Charlotte was found unharmed and was transported to a hospital for a standard checkup. She was reunited with her family.
It remains unclear what exactly was written on the ransom note allegedly delivered by Mr Ross, but according to records obtained by CNN, the note allegedly demanded $50,000 from the nine-year-old’s family in exchange for her safe return.
Sources close to the investigation have now also told the AlbanyTimes Union that Mr Ross Jr may have forced the nine-year-old to write the note herself.
Does Craig Ross have a criminal history?
Officials initially only revealed Mr Ross’s arrest in 1999.
NYSP has since confirmed to The Independent that Mr Ross was arrested five years ago over a domestic dispute. According to the law enforcement agency, the unnamed victim accused Mr Ross, who then lived in Corinth, of applying pressure on their throat during an altercation on 21 April 2017.
“Ross Jr. was arrested at the scene and transported to SP Wilton for processing,” a spokesperson for NYSP said in a statement. “He was arraigned at the Moreau Town Court and released on his own recognizance.”
It is unclear whether the Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office followed through with the case or dropped the charges, but public court records do not show a pending case against Mr Ross over the 2017 incident. The Independent has reached out to the DA’s office for comment.
The NYSP said it could not only comment on reports of pending investigations involving Mr Ross.
“New York State Police will not confirm, deny, or provide any information concerning investigations that did not result in criminal prosecution,” the agency said.
Authorities ask the public to submit surveillance video from around the time of Charlotte Sena’s abduction
Police have asked members of the public to come forward with surveillance video from around the time of the abduction of nine-year-old Charlotte Sena.
The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police asked the public to come forward with video footage during the hours of 6:15 pm to 7:15 pm on Saturday from the following roads:
- Old Saratoga Road in the Town of Moreau
- Route 9 South of Old Saratoga Round in the Towns of Moreau and Wilton
- Ballard Road near Corinth Mountain Rd in the Town of Wilton
- Corinth Mountain Rd in the Towns of Wilton and Corinth
- Spier Falls Road in the Towns of Corinth and Greenfield
- North Greenfield Road in the Town of Greenfield
- Middle Grove Road in the Town of Greenfield
- Route 29 in the Town of Milton
- Barret Road in the Town of Milton
Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact mrobinson@saratogacountyny.gov.
