Charlotte Sena updates: Craig Ross ‘made girl, 9, write ransom note’

How New York police found missing Charlotte Sena

The suspect in the alleged abduction of Charlotte Sena may have forced the nine-year-old to write her own $50,000 ransom note, according to reports.

Craig Nelson Ross Jr, 47, was charged with first-degree kidnapping after Charlotte Sena was allegedly found hidden in a cabinet in a campervan at the back of his mother’s house on Monday evening almost 48 hours after she was snatched while riding her bike in Moreau Lake State Park in Saratoga County, upstate New York, on Saturday evening.

The suspect’s arrest came after he drove to the home of Charlotte’s parents and left a ransom note in their mailbox on Monday morning.

“He literally drove up to the family’s mailbox assuming they were not home,” New York Governor Kathy Hochul said.

The note allegedly demanded $50,000 from the nine-year-old’s family in ransom for her, court documents obtained by CNN revealed.

But Ross Jr may have forced the nine-year-old to write the note herself, local paper Times Union reported, citing sources close to the investigation.