An upstate New York family’s nightmare came to an end as their missing nine-year-old daughter was found unharmed two days after she was allegedly abducted during a camping trip.

Charlotte Sena was reunited with her parents on Monday following a two-day frantic search after she vanished from the Moreau Lake State Park in Saratoga County on Saturday evening. She was reported missing by her mother after failing to return from a solo bike ride, prompting a massive effort by hundreds of law enforcement officersfrom several agencies.

New York State Police announced on Monday night that Craig Ross, 46, of Ballston Spa, was arrested in connection with the kidnapping. Charlotte was found in a cabinet inside the suspect’s camper, which was parked behind his mother’s property.

“She’ll be going home. That’s the story,” Governor Kathy Hochul said during a press conference following Charlotte’s rescue. “Charlotte will be going home.”

As the investigation into the case that captured the country’s attention continues to unfold, many questions remain regarding the circumstances surrounding the terrifying apparent abduction.

How did the abduction unfold in such a short window of time?

Charlotte vanished while riding her bike on Saturday (30 September) at Moreau Lake State Park, a heavily wooded area some 35 miles north of Albany.

State police issued an Amber Alert the following day because “it was quite possible that an abduction had taken place,” Lt Colonel Richard Mazzone said during an earlier press conference. About 400 people took part in the search for Charlotte, including forest rangers, police officers and firefighters.

The girl’s family pleaded with the public for help in finding Charlotte, including providing any tips to the state police.

“We just want her returned safely like any parent would,” the family said in a statement earlier Monday. “No tip is too small, please call if you know anything at all.”

This photo provided by her family on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, shows Charlotte Sena, 9, who vanished during a camping trip

According to a timeline released by authorities, Charlotte asked to go on a solo bike ride at around 6.15pm. Gov Hochul said Charlotte wanted to “be that big girl, do it by herself,” after spending the day riding her bike with other children.

When she failed to return in the next 15 minutes, the little girl’s parents and other campers at the scene started searching for her in the woods. At around 6.45pm, Charlotte’s bike was found abandoned near loop A, and just two minutes later her mother placed a 911 call to report her missing.

The question remains as to whether the suspect had been observing Charlotte and her family before the abduction unfolded and how he was able to allegedly carry out the kidnapping and leave the park grounds without raising suspicions in less than 30 minutes.

Did the suspect know Charlotte?

Authorities have not established whether the suspect knew Charlotte and her family previous to the abduction. Mr Ross, who was described as a mailman by WNYT, owns a vehicle that was registered to an address in close proximity to the Sena’s home.

Investigators will spend the following days conducting interviews to determine if and how the abduction was targeted, according to Gov Hochul.

“It’s not been determined that the suspect was known to the family. That is what will be revealed after more extensive questioning,” she said.

“The vehicle registered to the suspect, the address in the database was two miles from Charlotte’s home but it is not known at this point whether he knew her or had her under surveillance for a length of time.”

Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office released mug shot of Craig Nelson Ross Jr (Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office)

What was on the ransom note?

According to police, officers saw someone drop a note in the mailbox at 4.20am Monday, the governor said. At the time, Charlotte’s family was at the campground while police watched their home in Greenfield.

State police pulled fingerprints off the note and the second one matched Mr Ross, who was in a database from a 1999 DWI case.

Law enforcement agents linked Ross to the property owned by his mother, where they found him in the camper.

“After some resistance, the suspect was taken into custody and immediately the little girl was found in a cabinet,” Gov Hochul said. “She knew she was being rescued. She knew that she was in safe hands.”

The governor said that Charlotte was found unharmed and was transported to a hospital for a standard checkup. She was reunited with her family.

It remains unclear what exactly was written on the ransom note allegedly delivered by Mr Ross, but an arraignment memorandum released on Tuesday alleged that Mr Ross intended to obtain money from the abduction.

What was the suspect’s motive?

Gov Hochul declined to answer questions about a potential motive in the kidnapping. She said that Mr Ross was not a registered sex offender.

Does Craig Ross have a criminal history?

Officials have not revealed previous offences, other than Mr Ross’s arrest in 1999. The Independent has reached out to New York State Police for comment.

Will he face more charges?

Mr Ross is currently facing charges of kidnapping in the first degree.

The suspect was arraigned overnight in town court in Milton. He is being held without bail at the Saratoga County Correctional Facility.

Authorities said that more charges are expected pending the ongoing investigation.