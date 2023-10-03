New details have emerged surrounding the ransom note that led detectives to the nine-year-old Charlotte Sena’s whereabouts.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced during a press conference on Monday night that Charlotte had been found safe nearly 48 hours after she vanished from Moreau Lake State Park in Saratoga County on Saturday evening. The little girl had asked her parents to go on a solo bike trip but later failed to return to their campsite.

Charlotte’s bike was found abandoned with no signs of her nearby, prompting her mother to report her missing.

Gov Hochul said that Craig Ross, 46, has been arrested and charged with kidnapping in the first degree in connection with the abduction. Law enforcement rescued Charlotte from a cabinet inside Mr Ross’ parker, which was parked behind his mother’s property.

Mr Ross, who is being held without bond at the Saratoga County Correctional Facility, was linked to the kidnapping after he allegedly wrote and delivered a ransom note at the Sena’s residence. According to court documents obtained by CNN, the note was written with “the intent to compel the payment of monies as ransom for [Charlotte.]”

This is a developing story .... check again for updates.