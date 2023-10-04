✕ Close How New York police found missing Charlotte Sena

The 47-year-old suspect who allegedly snatched nine-year-old Charlotte Sena from a New York campsite and then taunted her parents with a ransom note has now been charged with her kidnap.

Charlotte Sena was found alive and in “good health” after she went missing on a camping trip in upstate New York. She disappeared after going on a solo bike ride around Moreau Lake State Park in Saratoga County on Saturday evening.

Almost 48 hours on from her disappearance, New York Gov Kathy Hochul announced that Charlotte was found safe and that her alleged abductor Craig Nelson Ross Jr, 46, was in custody.

“We are thrilled that she is home and we understand that the outcome is not what every family gets,” Charlotte’s family said in a statement.

“A huge thank you to the FBI, the New York State Police, all of the agencies that were mobilized, all of the families, friends, community, neighbours and hundreds of volunteers who supported us and worked tirelessly to bring Charlotte home.”

Ms Hochul said authorities are now investigating potential links between Mr Ross and other cases.

“We want to make sure he is not connected to any other cases,” the governor said.