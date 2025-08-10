Witness describes hearing gunshots near Emory University active shooter scene

Atlanta gunman Patrick Joseph White “targeted” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention campus in an attack related to Covid-19, officials said.

White, 30, opened fire from an Atlanta CVS on Friday afternoon and hit at least four CDC buildings across the street, police said. DeKalb County Police Officer David Rose, a 33-year-old married father of two with a third on the way, was killed in the gunfire, officials said. No civilians were injured in the attack.

CDC Chief Operating Officer Christa Capozzola told agency staff that Friday’s shooting was a “targeted attack on C.D.C. related to Covid,” according to an email reviewed by The New York Times. White’s father told police his son believed the Covid-19 vaccine made him depressed and suicidal, according to the Associated Press.

White was found dead at the scene, but officials don’t know “whether that was from officers or if it was self-inflicted,” Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said Friday.

White’s neighbor, Nancy Hoalst, told The New York Times that he was “unsettled” and would often talk about anti-vaccine conspiracy theories. Hoalst noted she “never thought he would take it out on other people.”

