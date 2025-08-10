Emory shooting confirmed as ‘a targeted attack on CDC related to Covid’ as new details emerge on gunman’s mental state: Latest
Patrick Joseph White’s father said his son was fixated on the Covid-19 vaccine
Atlanta gunman Patrick Joseph White “targeted” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention campus in an attack related to Covid-19, officials said.
White, 30, opened fire from an Atlanta CVS on Friday afternoon and hit at least four CDC buildings across the street, police said. DeKalb County Police Officer David Rose, a 33-year-old married father of two with a third on the way, was killed in the gunfire, officials said. No civilians were injured in the attack.
CDC Chief Operating Officer Christa Capozzola told agency staff that Friday’s shooting was a “targeted attack on C.D.C. related to Covid,” according to an email reviewed by The New York Times. White’s father told police his son believed the Covid-19 vaccine made him depressed and suicidal, according to the Associated Press.
White was found dead at the scene, but officials don’t know “whether that was from officers or if it was self-inflicted,” Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said Friday.
White’s neighbor, Nancy Hoalst, told The New York Times that he was “unsettled” and would often talk about anti-vaccine conspiracy theories. Hoalst noted she “never thought he would take it out on other people.”
If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.
If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.
Everything we know about Officer David Rose
Police say Patrick Joseph White fatally shot DeKalb County Police Officer David Rose on Friday.
DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson called Friday a “very dark day” for the community.
"This evening there is a wife without a husband, there are three children, one unborn, without a father," Cochran-Johnson said of Rose’s death. "There is a mother and father as well as siblings who also share in this traumatic loss."
Rose had a one-year-old son with his current wife and a six-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, The New York Times reports.
Rose served his community with “courage, integrity and unwavering dedication,” the DeKalb County Police Department said in a statement.
“Even in the face of danger was he diligent in his duty to protect our community,” the statement reads.
CDC officials told staff the agency was targeted
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Chief Operating Officer Christa Capozzola told staff that Friday’s shooting specifically targeted the agency.
She called the shooting “a targeted attack on C.D.C. related to Covid,” according to an email reviewed by The New York Times.
Suspected gunman Patrick Joseph White’s father told police his son was fixated on the Covid-19 vaccine and believed it made him suicidal, the Associated Press reported.
Gunman used weapons that belonged to his father: report
Patrick Joseph White, the man police say fired at the CDC campus and killed a DeKalb County police officer Friday, may have used weapons that belonged to his father.
White, 30, lived with his parents in Kennesaw, Georgia. Police found five guns at the scene of the shooting, including four long guns, The New York Times reports, citing a preliminary report from the Justice Department.
Some, if not all of these guns, belonged to White’s father, according to the report reviewed by the Times.
In pictures: Aftermath of shooting at CVS
Police say Patrick Joseph White opened fire from an Atlanta CVS, across the street from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention campus.
ICYMI: Patrick Joseph White's neighbors speak out
Suspected gunman Patrick Joseph White’s neighbor, Nancy Hoalst, described the 30-year-old as “unsettled” and said he would often talk about anti-vaccine conspiracy theories.
“He very deeply believed that vaccines had hurt him, and that they were hurting other people,” Hoalst told The New York Times.
However, Hoalst said she “never thought he would take it out on other people.”
“It was a such a belief, it was almost like faith,” she added. “It was a tenet of who he was.”
Another neighbor, Joshua Shirah, told WSBTV White was “an OK guy” who lived with his parents and helped neighbors with yard work.
“Not the kind of person I thought would do that, but stuff happens,” Shirah said.
Full story: Georgia gunman who killed a police officer and targeted the CDC was fixated on the Covid-19 vaccine, reports reveal
The gunman who opened fire near the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention campus and Emory University on Friday was fixated on the Covid-19 vaccine, his father reportedly told police.
Here’s everything we know so far about Patrick Joseph White:
What we know about Georgia gunman Patrick Joseph White who killed a cop outside CDC
CDC employees felt like 'sitting ducks': report
Employees at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention campus in Atlanta, Georgia are shaken up in the wake of Friday’s shooting, CNN reports.
CDC leaders held a call with staff on Saturday, during which employees described feeling like “sitting ducks” during the shooting, CNN reports.
CDC leaders are “mad this happened,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Debra Houry told staff.
Suspect's father identified him as gunman to police
Patrick Joseph White’s father called the police and identified his son as the potential shooter, the Associated Press reports, citing law enforcement.
White, 30, lived with his parents in Kennesaw, Georgia, a suburb about 30 miles from the scene of the shooting.
Suspected gunman's father revealed details to police
Suspected gunman Patrick Joseph White’s father is providing key information to police, the Associated Press reports.
Leading up to the shooting, White was upset about the recent death of his dog, his father told police. White was also fixated on the Covid-19 vaccine, his father revealed.
White’s neighbor, Nancy Hoalst, similarly told The New York Times that White was “unsettled” and would often talk about anti-vaccine conspiracy theories. Hoalst noted she “never thought he would take it out on other people.”
Suspected gunman had been reaching out for mental health assistance for weeks: report
Suspected gunman Patrick Joseph White was reaching out for mental health assistance for weeks leading up to Friday’s shooting, CNN reports, citing information CDC leaders told staff during a meeting Saturday.
White did not make any threats leading up to Friday’s shooting, CDC leaders added.
CDC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Debra Houry told staffers that agency leaders are “mad this happened,” according to CNN.