Tumbler Ridge shooting latest: At least nine killed and dozens injured after mass shooting in school and home in Canada
Authorities say they have identified the suspect, who was described in a police alert as a woman with brown hair wearing a dress
At least 10 people have died and more than 25 others are injured after a mass shooting at a school and home in British Columbia on Tuesday.
Authorities in Canada said the death toll included the suspect, who was described in an earlier police alert as a woman with brown hair wearing a dress.
Eight of those killed were at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, while two more people were found dead at a home believed to be connected to the incident.
RCMP Superintendent Ken Floyd told reporters that investigators knew the identity of the shooter but would not release a name yet, while the motive for the attack remained unclear.
Tumbler Ridge town has a population of just 2,400, and is located 600 miles north of Vancouver. The provincial government website lists Tumbler Ridge Secondary School as having 175 students from Grades 7 to 12.
The Peace River South School District said earlier on Tuesday that there was a “lockdown and secure and hold” at both the secondary school and the Tumbler Ridge Elementary school.
Police say they are searching other homes and properties for more victims
“This was a rapidly evolving and dynamic situation, and the swift cooperation from the school, first responders, and the community played a critical role in our response,” Superintendent Ken Floyd, North District Commander, said in the news release.
“Our thoughts are with the families, loved ones, and all those impacted by this tragic incident. This has been an incredibly difficult and emotional day for our community, and we are grateful for the cooperation shown as officers continue their work to advance the investigation,” Floyd continued.
Suspected shooter found dead
The suspected shooter in the deadly incident at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School has been found dead with what police say appears to be a “self-inflicted injury”.
Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said officers responded to reports of an active shooter at about 1.20pm local time on Tuesday, where six people were found dead and dozens more injured.
Another victim died while being transported to hospital.
Two people with life-threatening injuries were airlifted for treatment, while around 25 others with non-life-threatening injuries are being cared for at a local medical centre.
Police also discovered two additional bodies at a nearby residence believed to be connected to the incident, and said searches of other properties are ongoing.
“Officers are conducting further searches of additional homes and properties to determine whether anyone else may be injured or otherwise linked to today’s events,” police said in a statement.
