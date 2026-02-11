Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said officers responded to reports of an active shooter at about 1.20pm local time on Tuesday ( AFP via Getty Images )

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

At least 10 people have died and more than 25 others are injured after a mass shooting at a school and home in British Columbia on Tuesday.

Authorities in Canada said the death toll included the suspect, who was described in an earlier police alert as a woman with brown hair wearing a dress.

Eight of those killed were at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, while two more people were found dead at a home believed to be connected to the incident.

RCMP Superintendent Ken Floyd told reporters that investigators knew the identity of the shooter but would not release a name yet, while the motive for the attack remained unclear.

Tumbler Ridge town has a population of just 2,400, and is located 600 miles north of Vancouver. The provincial government website lists Tumbler Ridge Secondary School as having 175 students from Grades 7 to 12.

The Peace River South School District said earlier on Tuesday that there was a “lockdown and secure and hold” at both the secondary school and the Tumbler Ridge Elementary school.