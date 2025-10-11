The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Long Beach Police have identified a 22-year-old California State University, Long Beach student who was stabbed to death by one of his roommates over the weekend.

The incident occurred on Sunday October 5 on Temple Avenue, according to the police department.

Officers who responded to the incident found two men at the scene with stab wounds to their upper bodies. One of the victims was taken to a hospital in stable condition, while the other victim was declared dead at the scene.

Police have identified the individual who died as 22-year-old Spencer Timms. He was studying industrial design at the university and had just transferred to the school from Saddleback College.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office listed Timms cause of death as being multiple stab wounds to the chest.

The Walter Pyramid at California State University, Long Beach. A CSULB student, Spencer Timms, 22, was killed in a stabbing at a nearby commercial district on October 5 ( Google Maps )

Alejandro Iniestra, 34, of Long Beach, was at the scene when police arrived and has been arrested as a suspect in the stabbing. He has been charged with murder and is being held on a $2 million bail, according to the Long Beach Current.

Investigators believe Iniestra attacked both of the roommates, but a motive has not been made public by police.

The University of California, Long Beach provided the following statement to local broadcaster KTLA:

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our student, Spencer Timms. We have been in touch with Spencer’s family and have been reaching out to and supporting his Beach classmates and faculty," the university said.

The identity of the other roommate injured in the attack has not been made public by police.

The dean for the school's College of Arts Royce W Smith sent students emails discussing Timms on Wednesday.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that one of our Department of Design and College of Arts students, Spencer Timms, passed away in Long Beach this past Saturday,” the statement said.

Smith described Timms as being an "incredibly positive and impactful student, maintaining a 4.0 GPA during his time at CSULB and sharing a passion for design."

“I remember quite well meeting Spencer on one of my visits to the department and clearly recall seeing and admiring the creative fire in him and his work,” Smith said in the statement. “A student who knew he had something special to offer and who put all of himself into honing his talents and focusing his ambition.”

Police have asked that anyone with information regarding the incident to contact investigators.