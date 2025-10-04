The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez has been arrested after being stabbed early Saturday morning in downtown Indianapolis.

“After further investigation and following consultation with the Marion County Prosecutor's Office, IMPD arrested 38-year-old Mark Sanchez for his alleged role in this incident,” the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement Saturday afternoon.

“Sanchez was arrested at the hospital for battery with injury, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle, and public intoxication, all of which are misdemeanors. All involved parties have been identified, and no further individuals are being sought by detectives.”

Sanchez remains hospitalized and has not been booked into the Adult Detention Center, with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office set to decide on charges, police said.

Earlier Saturday, the IMPD, following protocol by not naming Sanchez, said that detectives were investigating a physical altercation that occurred around 12:30 a.m. near Senate Avenue and West Washington Street.

open image in gallery Mark Sanchez, 38, was reportedly stabbed early Saturday morning outside a pub in Indianapolis ( Getty Images )

They had reviewed video footage that reportedly captured two adult men, who are not residents, injured in what they believe was a non-random altercation. One man sustained lacerations, and the other was stabbed.

Both men received medical treatment, with the stabbing victim hospitalized in stable condition.

“It is the practice of the IMPD Public Affairs Office not to identify victims or suspects in incidents, unless the suspect is arrested, charged, or being sought,” the statement read.

This case will be presented to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office for a charging decision.

Fox Sports previously confirmed TMZ’s initial report that Sanchez was involved in the incident.

“Mark Sanchez was injured in Indianapolis on Saturday and is currently recovering in the hospital in stable condition,” Fox Sports said in a social media statement. “We are deeply grateful to the medical team for their exceptional care and support. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark, and we ask that everyone please respect his and his family’s privacy during this time.”

Sanchez was in Indianapolis for his role as a broadcaster with Fox Sports, where he was scheduled to call Sunday’s Colts vs. Raiders game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Before transitioning to a broadcasting career, Sanchez played 10 seasons in the NFL, most notably with the New York Jets, after being drafted fifth overall in the 2009 NFL Draft.

He also hosts the NFL on Fox podcast, Rearview, where he talks to NFL guests like Josh Allen, Jared Goff, and Baker Mayfield from his car.

Sanchez married Shameless actress Perry Mattfeld in Mexico on May 28, 2023. They have a son, Daniel, from before their marriage, and welcomed twins in March.

open image in gallery Sanchez recently started his 'Rearview' podcast, where he interviews NFL players while sitting in his car ( YouTube/NFL of Fox )

Meanwhile, fans and fellow athletes continue to share messages of support and well-wishes for Sanchez online.

“Sending our thoughts and love to Mark Sanchez and his family. Hoping for a speedy recovery, 6,” the official X account for the Jets responded to Fox Sports’ statement.

Eric Adams, Head of News Strategy for the Jets, added, “Mark Sanchez is a good person, somebody you want as a teammate in life or on the field. He is also a husband and a proud father. This is shocking and sad news, but stable is a good sign.”

“[Prayer emoji] for our friend and love to his family. Mark’s positivity is his enduring trademark,” Adams said.

“D--n man… Prayers up for my guy and USC brother Mark Sanchez. This is ridiculous!” former Jets wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson posted on X.

“Prayers to my former teammate. Just crazy,” former NFL offensive guard Damien Woody said.