Suspect arrested after former NFL QB Mark Sanchez stabbed in late night attack in Indianapolis

Mark Sanchez, 38, was stabbed overnight in Indianapolis and is hospitalized in stable condition

Erin Keller
In Ohio
Saturday 04 October 2025 14:14 EDT
Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez was stabbed early Saturday morning in downtown Indianapolis and is currently hospitalized in stable condition, Fox Sports confirmed.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a “disturbance in an alley" call around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, reporting one person had been stabbed and another was injured outside a pub near West Washington Street and North Senate Avenue, WTHR reports.

The suspect has been detained, the outlet says.

“Mark Sanchez was injured in Indianapolis on Saturday and is currently recovering in the hospital in stable condition,” Fox Sports said in a social media statement on Saturday afternoon. “We are deeply grateful to the medical team for their exceptional care and support. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark, and we ask that everyone please respect his and his family’s privacy during this time.”

Sanchez, 38, was promptly transported to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition. He was reportedly in Indianapolis for his role as a broadcaster with Fox Sports, where he was scheduled to call Sunday’s Colts vs. Raiders game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Mark Sanchez, 38, was reportedly stabbed early Saturday morning outside a pub in Indianapolis
(Getty Images)

Before transitioning to a broadcasting career, Sanchez played 10 seasons in the NFL, most notably with the New York Jets, after being drafted fifth overall in the 2009 NFL Draft.

Sanchez married Shameless actress Perry Mattfeld in Mexico on May 28, 2023.

Fans and fellow professional athletes quickly sent their well-wishes to Sanchez on social media.

“Sending our thoughts and love to Mark Sanchez and his family. Hoping for a speedy recovery, 6,” the official X account for the Jets responded to Fox Sports’ statement.

“D--n man… Prayers up for my guy and USC brother Mark Sanchez. This is ridiculous!” former Jets wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson posted on X.

More to come...

