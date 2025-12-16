The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Leaders of a “cult-like” California religious group have been charged with murder in two separate cases – one involving a longtime member who mysteriously went missing and another involving the death of a 10-year-old boy.

Emilio Ghanem, a 40-year-old member of His Way Spirit Led Assemblies, disappeared in 2023, weeks after he decided to part ways with the group, which authorities have called “cult-like,” the Los Angeles Times reported.

Meanwhile, Timothy Thomas, a 10-year-old boy, died in 2010 in the care of the group’s leaders, Shelly Bailey “Kat” Martin and Darryl Muzic Martin, Colton Police Sgt. Shawn McFarland said.

Both cases had gone unsolved for years, until authorities on Monday charged Shelly Martin, 62, and Rudy Moreno, 43, with the murder of Ghanem and conspiracy to commit murder.

Shelly Martin and Darryl Martin, 58, as well as former group member Andre Thomas, 48, were charged with the murder of Timothy Thomas, the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office said.

open image in gallery Authorities believe victims of “His Way Spirit Led Assemblies” include Ruben Moreno, 41, (left), Timothy Thomas, 10, (center) and Emilio Ghanem, 40, (right). Charges have been filed in the murders of Thomas and Ghanem ( Redlands, Claremont and Colton Police Departments )

The group has also been named in connection with the 2019 disappearance of member Ruben Moreno, the Claremont Police Department said.

Ruben Moreno and Rudy Moreno are brothers. It was not immediately clear if any of the organization's members were related to Timothy Thomas.

Both Martins, Rudy Moreno and Andre Thomas were arrested Thursday during raids of the group’s homes. During the operation, four additional suspects were arrested on weapons-related charges, according to the report.

The group, His Way Spirit Led Assemblies, is constantly preparing for the end times by storing food, water and other supplies, a former member told KTLA.

Members of the organization believe the “prophetess” is God on Earth, and that the group’s leader, Darryl Martin, and his partner embody the spirit of God, the ex-member said.

Ghanem, who belonged to the group for 20 years, planned to move home to Nashville just before he disappeared.

"He left that organization shortly before his disappearance," Redlands PD said. "Ghanem also worked for Fullshield, Inc., a pest control business owned and operated by the group. The business now operates under the name 'Maxguard.'"

Earlier this year, police found the truck Ghanem was last seen driving, before recovering ghost guns and automatic rifles from several of the group’s properties.

Thirteen years before Ghanem disappeared, police were called to one of the group’s homes after 10-year-old Timothy Thomas went into septic shock due to a ruptured appendix, police said.

At the time, authorities suspected neglect played a role in his death and recommended charges against the Martins. However, charges were never filed.

In 2010, group members were also uncooperative with authorities and provided conflicting information, making it difficult to prosecute the case, McFarland said.

Several members who have since left the group have changed statements to authorities, claiming their original testimonies were made under duress from the group’s leaders, according to McFarland.

In a statement, Colton Police Chief Anthony Vega said he was grateful that those who should have protected Timothy would finally be held accountable.

“The arrests and charges filed against the suspects responsible for the death of four-year-old Timothy ‘Timo’ Thomas are the first steps toward long-awaited justice,” he said. “Although Timo’s life was cut short 15 years ago, the circumstances of his death still weigh heavily on our officers who never gave up on his case.”