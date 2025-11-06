The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Californian woman, known as ‘The Butt Lady,” has been jailed for at least 15 years for a botched attempt at injecting silicone oil into an actress’s buttocks, leading to her death.

Libby Adame, 55, was convicted of second-degree murder for her involvement in the death of ER actress Cindyana Santangelo, 58.

Adame, of Riverside County, administered the lethal dose of silicone oil in March 2025, which caused Santangelo to develop a fatal embolism, Judge Sam Ohta told the court Wednesday.

Before her death, Santangelo was dubbed the “Latin Marilyn Monroe” by Perry Farrell, the frontman of Jane’s Addiction, and had a recurring role as Sierra Madre in the TV show Married…with Children, according to IMDB.

She also made appearances in CSI Miami and ER, before appearing in the box office flop Hollywood Homicide in 2003, alongside Harrison Ford.

open image in gallery Libby Adame, 55, also known as 'the butt lady' or 'La Tia,' was convicted Thursday of second-degree murder and practicing medicine without a license for administering a fatal silicone butt injection to actress Cindyana Santangelo ( LAPD )

During the tense trial, J. Michael Flanagan, Adame’s lawyer, denied that his client had delivered the jab of silicone which killed the actress. He claimed that someone else must have administered the fatal injection and that Adame was merely “consulting.”

Dante Santangelo, the actress’s son, told the judge that he was on vacation in Thailand when the incident occurred.

"I did not expect this to happen in my wildest dreams," he told the court.

Now, Adame, also known as “La Tia,” which translates to “The Aunt,” has been sentenced to 15 years to life behind bars.

Frank Santangelo, Cindyana’s husband, addressed the court and blasted Adame for her involvement in his wife’s death.

“I will never have my best friend, my boys won’t have their mom at their weddings. It’s insane that someone would make that choice,” he said, in a dramatic court statement.

Previously, the “Butt Lady” had been slapped with a four-year and four-month prison sentence after being convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2024. That court ruling was related to yet another botched buttock injection by Adame, which she carried out in Sherman Oaks in 2019, according to court documents seen by The LA Times.

open image in gallery Cindyana Santangelo, 58, had starred in CSI Miami as well as Hollywood Homicide, alongside Harrison Ford ( Instagram/@cindyanasantangelo )

Her victim in that case, Karissa Rajpaul, was 26 years old at the time.

Due to receiving credit for time already served in custody, as well as time under electronic monitoring related to a 2021 arrest, Adame was released from jail in just a year.

Her daughter, Alicia Galaz, was also convicted of involuntary manslaughter for her role in the 2019 lethal buttock injection.

Prosecutors involved in the Rajpaul trial claimed that they had obtained footage of Adame fleeing a salon in South Gate in 2018, moments before paramedics arrived to treat a woman who died from a silicone injection.

No charges were filed in connection with that incident, however.