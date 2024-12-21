NHS chief warns against ‘bargain basement’ butt lifts in run-up to Christmas

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

England’s top doctor has warned the public about the “potentially deadly” risk of “bargain basement” Brazilian Butt Lifts (BBL) ahead of the Christmas period.

The NHS has seen a stream of deals from overseas clinics offering 25% discounts and all-inclusive packages including hotels and flights for under £3,000, as well as finance deals in a bid to “lure people in”.

NHS medical director Professor Sir Stephen Powis warned that although these may appear to be “enticing looking offers” in the run-up to Christmas, the reality is that “these bargain basement cosmetic procedures are potentially deadly”.

It comes following a spate of deaths and medical complications arising from botched surgeries, with the health service regularly having to treat patients when they return home.

BBL surgery has the highest death rate of all cosmetic procedures as the fat injected into the buttocks can lead to a pulmonary embolism, which is a blockage in a blood vessel in the lungs that can be fatal.

Other serious side effects include the skin infection, cellulitis, as well as lumpy scars around the area of surgery.

The British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (BAAPS) has advised its members not to carry out BBL surgery, which the NHS says has increased the risk of people undergoing unsafe procedures abroad.

The health service said overseas clinics have been at the forefront of botched cosmetic procedures in recent years with BBL surgery “costing as much as 70% less than in the UK”.

Sir Stephen said: “At a time when NHS staff have never been busier, the last thing they need is patients turning up at their door with medical complications following a BBL from an unregulated surgeon overseas.

I am determined to protect people and the NHS and will be outlining plans soon to crack down on these rogue operators in the UK Karin Smyth, health minister

“While many people’s social media feeds will be full of enticing looking offers in the run-up to Christmas, the reality is these bargain basement cosmetic procedures are potentially deadly.

“BBLs have the highest death rate of all such treatments, and all to often it is left to the NHS to repair the damage and taxpayers to foot the bill.

“The NHS will always be there for those who need it but it should not be left to deal with the consequences of botched BBLs.”

The minister of state for health (secondary care), Karin Smyth, added: “For too long, cowboy clinics have been causing immeasurable damage to people in the search for an unrealistic, ‘beach-perfect’ body.

“I am determined to protect people and the NHS and will be outlining plans soon to crack down on these rogue operators in the UK.

“I urge anyone considering any cosmetic procedure, whether home or abroad, to do your research. Find a safe, reputable and trusted practitioner. If it feels too good to be true, then it probably is. A cheap deal is not worth risking your life over.”