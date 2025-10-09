The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Two people have been arrested, and two others are being sought by police in connection with a burglary at the home of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan, according to authorities.

The four individuals allegedly broke into Jordan's home through a back door on September 14. The house was empty at the time, as Jordan was playing a home game with the Saints, according to Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto.

On Tuesday, Jordan acknowledged the break-in and wrote on social media that September 14 "sucked," but added that "the most important thing — my family — was and is safe."

The suspects are all reportedly from the Atlanta area and drove back to Georgia immediately after the alleged burglary, Lopinto said.

Donald Robinson, 28, and Jadon Brown, 19, have both been arrested in connection with the burglary. They were taken into custody within 24 hours of the break-in, according to the sheriff's office. Jahaun Suber, 20, and Devell Ortiz, 19, have also been named as suspects but had not been apprehended at the time of this report.

open image in gallery New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan’s home was burglarized on September 14. Two of the four alleged suspects are in police custody ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The charges against the suspects have not been finalized but are expected to include simple burglary and possession of stolen property, the sheriff said.

The FBI is also involved in the investigation and is working with local authorities to determine whether federal charges will be brought against the suspects, ABC News reports.

Lopinto said that some of the property stolen from Jordan's home has been recovered but he did not elaborate on what exactly was taken.

Over the past year, numerous professional athletes and other celebrities have been targeted by burglars.

Lopinto said investigators are working to determine whether the suspects have any connection to other reported burglaries.

open image in gallery Jadon Brown, 19, left, and Donald Robinson, 28, have been arrested in connection with a burglary at New Orleans Saints defense end Cam Jordan's home on September 14. Investigators are looking for two other suspects who are still on the run ( Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office )

Other professional athletes targeted in home burglaries include Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, and LA Lakers guard Luka Dončić, among others.

The burglaries have become such a widespread concern that the FBI warned the NBA that burglary rings were targeting its players.

Investigators believe professional athletes are targeted because they are typically wealthy and spend a lot of time away from their homes.

The FBI believes that South American Theft Groups are likely responsible for the majority of the burglaries. These groups are often organized by a "fence" — someone who buys stolen goods — living in the U.S., who brings the burglars into the country and agrees to pay them a percentage of the value of the goods they can obtain.

Two fences — Dimitriy Nezhinskiy, 43, and Juan Villar, 48, both New York pawn shop owners — were arrested after they were accused of working with five burglary crews to steal from professional athletes.

Investigators searching their business and storage unit found a large amount of stolen luxury items.

Nezhinskiy and Villar pleaded guilty to conspiring to receive stolen property transported via interstate commerce in July.