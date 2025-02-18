The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Police are investigating after thieves reportedly stole $500,000 worth of valuables from the Los Angeles home of French international soccer player Olivier Giroud.

The break-in was discovered on February 5 by the striker’s wife, who found a smashed window on their property, and called the LAPD, TMZ Sport reported.

According to the outlet, which was first to publish news of the burglary, the stolen items included jewelry and more than 10 watches.

No arrests have been made, but the LAPD continues to investigate, per TMZ. The Independent has reached out to the force for further information.

open image in gallery Thieves reportedly stole $500,000 worth of valuables from the Los Angeles home of French international soccer player Olivier Giroud ( PA Archive )

Giroud, 38, joined LAFC last year after three seasons in Serie A with AC Milan.

Prior to this he played in the Premier League for both Arsenal and Chelsea, helping the latter win the Champions League in 2021. He is France’s all-time highest goalscorer and helped his country win the World Cup in 2018. He has won league titles in both Italy and France, as well as three FA Cup titles with Arsenal and the UEFE Europa League with Chelsea.

“I can’t wait to get to Los Angeles and to play in front of the 3252 and all of the incredible fans,” he said, following the announcement in May.

LAFC co-president and general manager John Thorrington added: “Olivier has a clear hunger to win, which he has done consistently throughout his club and international career.

open image in gallery Giroud, 38, joined LAFC last year after finishing a season in Serie A with AC Milan ( Getty Images )

“His championship ambition and his qualities as a man and as a player directly align with ours as a club, therefore we believe Olivier will be a great addition as we continue in our pursuit of more trophies.”

Other high-profile sports stars who have experienced stolen property from their homes include NFL superstars Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Joe Burrow, as well as NBA champion Luka Doncic.