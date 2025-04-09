The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A Louisiana woman is accused of stalking and egging the home of someone who was romantically involved with the man she had a baby with — NBA superstar Zion Williamson, according to reports.

Ahkeema Love, 31, was arrested Sunday for stalking a woman who is romantically linked to the New Orleans Pelicans player, WDSU reported. Love is accused of egging the anonymous 33-year-old woman’s home and threatening her on social media.

The Independent has reached out to a representative for Williamson and police in Kenner, Louisiana, for more information. The power forward has not been formally accused of any wrongdoing or of being involved in the incident.

The Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s Office said it cannot comment on open cases or investigations.

The victim told authorities that Love threw eggs at her home on March 17, an assistant district attorney told a judge Tuesday during Love’s bail hearing, NOLA.com reported.

open image in gallery Mother of Zion Williamson's child Ahkeema Love, 31, is accused of attacking a woman who was romantically involved with the NBA star ( Kenner Police Department )

Love later threatened the 33-year-old through a direct message on Instagram, the assistant DA said.

"Don't worry. It's going to be your head next when I drop this baby. Count your days," Love reportedly wrote.

Love and Williamson had a baby together in March, the assistant DA told the court.

In June 2023, Love, a content creator, announced on Instagram that she and Williamson were expecting. “Thank you God for blessing my family with an addition we will give her unconditional love, guidance, protection & a family we are so grateful for #babywilliamson.”

open image in gallery Williamson, a forward for the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans, was reportedly romantically involved with both women ( AP )

Before Love’s arrest on Sunday, she allegedly returned to the woman’s home around 1 a.m. after tossing the eggs. She had a key to the woman’s home and went inside, where she grabbed the victim’s hair and punched her in the face while holding the keys, NOLA.com reported.

The victim reported lacerations to her eyes, a bump on her head, and that four of her fingernails had been torn off, the outlet noted.

Love’s lawyer, Brian Capitelli, confirmed in court that his client had a key to the other woman’s home. He added that she had no prior history of violence. The Independent has reached out to Capitelli for comment.

A judge set Love’s bond at $50,000 and ordered her to stay away from the victim, WDSU reported. She was also reportedly ordered to give up her pistol.