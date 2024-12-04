The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A Brooklyn waiter has been declared braindead one day before his birthday after a customer opened fire in a dispute over a bill.

Frankley Duran, 35, was struck in the head by a bullet outside Room 1 Hundred restaurant on Jamaica Avenue in Brooklyn just after midnight on Monday, New York Daily News reported.

The shooting broke out when the gunman got into a fight over the bill inside the restaurant, reported The New York Post.

The incident escalated and customers were quickly ushered out as restaurant workers tried to close up early.

But the suspect then jumped inside his black four-door sedan and opened fire on the eatery before driving off.

Harrowing surveillance footage captured the moment Duran was shot in the back of the head and fell to the ground, the Post reported.

In total, up to 13 shots were fired by the suspect with two shell casings found at the scene and a parked red Honda Accord struck by three bullets, reported ABC7.

Duran was taken to the Brookdale Hospital Medical Center in a critical condition.

His father Isidro Duran, 59, told Daily News on Tuesday that doctors had since declared his son braindead.

“My son has been a hard-working man ever since he was a little boy. He is honest, responsible and respectful. Tomorrow, it’s his birthday. He’s turning 37,” he said.

“We’re devastated.”

The shooter remains at large and has not been publicly identified.