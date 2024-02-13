Bronx subway shooting – live: One dead and five injured after ‘dispute between teens’ turns deadly
Police said the suspect who opened fire at Mount Eden Avenue station on Monday was still in the loose
At least one person is dead and five are injured after an apparent dispute between teenagers on the New York City subway turned deadly on Monday evening.Police said the rush hour shooting at Mount Eden Avenue station in the Bronx was not an “indiscriminate” act of violence but believed to have escalated from an argument between two “groups” of minors.
One 34-year-old man was killed, while five other people ranging from 14 years old to 71 years old were taken to hospital in a stable condition.
Some of the victims are believed to have been part of the dispute, while others were bystanders, police said.
“This is unacceptable, and when detectives make an arrest – and I’m very confident they will – there must be swift, immediate, strong consequences,” said New York Police Department (NYPD) chief of transit Michael Kemper.
Follow live updates on the situation below.
How bad is violent crime in New York right now?
Reported crime rates in New York City have fallen overall since 2019, despite spiking after the end of Covid lockdowns.
According to police statistics, the Big Apple's crime rates fell by 0.3 per cent between 2022 and 2024, with murders falling by 12 per cent.
There were also significant drops in shootings, robberies, burglaries, sexual assaults, and grand larcenies.
Compared to its population, New York has a considerably lower murder rate than other cities such as Detroit, Cleveland, St Louis, and Kansas City, Missouri.
Crimes on the subway are relatively rare, but a number of headline-grabbing shootings on the system over the past few years have stoked public concern.
In 2022, Frank James donned a gas mask before igniting smoke bombs and opening fire with a handgun on a crowded Manhattan-bound train, wounding ten people.
And earlier this year, a man was shot and killed on the subway in Brooklyn when he tried to break up a fight between two other passengers who were arguing over loud music.
'What I heard sounded like a battlefield'
Witnesses have described the station at the centre of the shooting as "like a battlefield" as gunshots rang out and commuters fled for cover.
Yanesa Ortega, a 29-year-old MTA bus driver, told The New York Times that she was walking home near the station when she heard multiple shots and saw people running and screaming down the station steps.
Heriberto Paredes, a 52-year-old mechanic who works nearby, said that he gave first aid to a young woman whose coat was soaked with blood.
"What I heard sounded like a battlefield,” Mr Paredes told the Times. "I could see the despair on people’s faces, wondering how something like this could happen in a city that’s supposedly safe."
New York is still fighting to preserve its strict gun laws
Monday’s shooting in the Bronx came as New York’s state government continues to fight in court to preserve its historically strict gun laws.
In 2022, the US Supreme Court struck down a century-old New York law that required gun owners to show they had “proper cause” before getting a concealed carry licence.
State officials responded by crafting new legislation that allowed more people to get a licence while banning guns from actually being carried in schools, public playgrounds, theatres, bars, buses, airports, and more.
Now those laws too are being challenged, and certain provisions such as banning guns from places of worship and requiring applicants to list their social media accounts have already been struck down.
‘New York’s heart breaks'
The head of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has given his condolences to the victims and their families, calling the shooting a heartbreaking act of “senseless violence”.
“New York’s heart breaks when people who are headed home, and kids headed home from school to do their homework, are subjected to random acts of violence like what occurred here today late this afternoon,” said MTA chairman and chief executive Janno Lieber at the press conference earlier today.
“New York’s heart breaks when guns are on the streets, even though the mayor and the governor are doing everything possible to get guns off the streets...
“We have made tremendous progress against transit crime, with an amazing transit bureau. But right now we are in mourning, and determined to fight back against guns on our streets.”
Bronx shooter is now ‘NYPD’s most wanted'
At the end of the press conference, one NYPD official addressed the shooter directly with a special message.
"You are now NYPD's most wanted," he said. "And we have the greatest detectives in the world looking for you.
"We suggest you turn yourself in, 'cause you're not gonna make it."
Corrected: NYPD officer is named Michael Kemper
CORRECTION: The NYPD chief of transit is called Michael Kemper, not Michael Kaplan. The post below mentioning his name has been corrected.
Shooting began as ‘dispute between two groups of teens'
Police believe that the shooting stemmed from a dispute between two groups of teenagers riding a northbound subway train.
At a press conference just now (it seems to have started early), NYPD chief of transit Michael Kemper said that detectives do not believe this was a case of one person “firing indiscriminately” into a crowd.
Instead, he said, the dispute escalated until at least one person pulled a gun, causing commuters on the rush-hour train to scramble out onto the platform.
Some of the victims are believed to have been part of the dispute, while others were bystanders, he added.
“This is unacceptable, and when detectives make an arrest – and I’m very confident they will – there must be swift, immediate, strong consequences,” said Mr Kemper.
Victims’ age ranged from 14 to 71
The NYPD has now confirmed some basic details about the victims. Here’s what we know:
- A 34-year-old man, shot and later pronounced dead at St Barnabas hospital
- A 28-year-old man, shot in the right arm, taken to St Barnabas in a stable condition
- A 29-year-old woman, shot in the face and in the neck, taken to St Barnabas in stable condition
- A 15-year-old boy, shot in the thigh and in the ear, taken to New York Presbyterian Hospital in a stable condition
- A 14-year-old girl, shot in the foot, taken to Presbyterian in a stable condition
- A 71-year-old man, shot, taken to Bronx Care Hospital in a stable condition
Early reports that all the victims were children or teenagers seem to have been unfounded.
The NYPD will hold a press conference at 7:30pm Eastern Time to give out more information.
Shooting reportedly began as a fight aboard a train
Multiple outlets are reporting that the shooting began as an argument or fight aboard a train which then spread onto the platform.
Both The New York Post and CBS News have made that claim, citing police sources.
“I heard gunshots running, shooting – like maybe six times, five, six times. I heard two child[ren] screaming. And then, when I saw the train coming, that’s when I ran downstairs,” one witness told CBS.
Different outlets are reporting contradictory information about the victims, so for now we are holding off on saying more until we can verify the reports.
Man in his thirties was killed
The Associated Press is now reporting that person killed in the shooting was a man in his thirties.
According to police, a single suspect opened fire at bystanders on the station platform at 4:38pm. That suspect is as yet unidentified and still on the loose, as far as we know.