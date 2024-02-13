Police tape closes off Mount Eden Avenue station in New York City on 12 February 2024 (AP)

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

At least one person is dead and five are injured after an apparent dispute between teenagers on the New York City subway turned deadly on Monday evening.Police said the rush hour shooting at Mount Eden Avenue station in the Bronx was not an “indiscriminate” act of violence but believed to have escalated from an argument between two “groups” of minors.

One 34-year-old man was killed, while five other people ranging from 14 years old to 71 years old were taken to hospital in a stable condition.

Some of the victims are believed to have been part of the dispute, while others were bystanders, police said.

“This is unacceptable, and when detectives make an arrest – and I’m very confident they will – there must be swift, immediate, strong consequences,” said New York Police Department (NYPD) chief of transit Michael Kemper.

Follow live updates on the situation below.