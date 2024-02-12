One killed and five wounded in shooting at subway station in The Bronx

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

One person has died and five others have been injured following a shooting at the Mount Eden Avenue subway station in the Bronx, in New York.

Members of the public were advised to avoid the area of Jerome Ave between Inwood Ave and Townsend Ave in Bronx, following the “mass shooting” incident on Monday.

One of the victims – a man in his 30s – died at St Barnabas Hospital, police said. The other five victims were treated at the scene and transported to hospital, though their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Authorities said that the victims were four males and two female, with an NYPD spokesperson adding that the victims appeared to be teens, per NBC New York.

No arrests have been made, and a gun has yet to be recovered by authorities. It is believed the gunman is still at large.

The reported shooting happened on the uptown four train platform at 4:47p.m. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) said northbound No. 4 trains are running on the express track from 149 St.-Grand Concourse to Burnside Ave and No. 4 trains are bypassing Mount Eden Ave in both directions.

According to police sources, the incident started as a fight on a No. 4 train and then continued on the platform.

According to witness, who spoke to CBS, there were about a dozen people on the platform when the shooting occured, including children.

“I heard gunshots, running, shooting, like, maybe, six times, five, six times. I heard two child screaming. And then, when I saw the train coming, that’s when I ran downstairs, because there was too many noise,” the witness told the outlet.

New York congressman Ritche Torres described the incident as a “mass shooting”.

“There was a mass shooting in and near the Mount Eden subway station in the Bronx. At least one person has been murdered and at least five have been shot.,” Mr Torres wrote on X.

“The shooter remains at large. The NYPD is advising the public to avoid the area of Jerome Avenue between Inwood Avenue and Townsend Avenue.

Video from television news helicopters showed a subway train stopped at the station and orange evidence cones on the elevated platform at the station at the intersection of Mount Eden and Jerome Avenues.

In a post on X, the NYPD wrote: “Due to an active police investigation, please avoid the area of Jerome Ave between Inwood Ave and Townsend Ave in Bronx, NY which is in the confines of the @NYPD44Pct .

“Please use alternate routes and expect traffic in the area.”