Burglary crew is arrested months after Brad Pitt’s home and other mansions were left ‘ransacked’

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Four members of a burglary crew targeting Southern California homes — including the “ransacked” Brad Pitt’s home in June — have been arrested, according to a report.

The four burglars are believed to be linked to a string of other robberies targeting wealthy areas, Los Angeles police sources told ABC News. While the robberies targeted glamorous neighborhoods, they weren’t necessarily targeting Pitt, according to the report.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney will decide on charges in the case.

Pitt was on a global tour promoting his latest movie, F1: The Movie, when his house was “ransacked” on June 25, authorities said. He was not home at the time of the burglary.

Four members of a burglary crew that has been targeting Los Angeles area residences, including the home of actor Brad Pitt, were arrested, according to a report. ( Invision )

Police were called to the home on the 2300 block of North Edgemont Street in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles around 10:30 p.m. The suspects reportedly scaled the fence and broke into the home through a front window.

It was unclear how much was stolen from the home.

Police arrested two members of the burglary crew on Thursday after they hit another home in Orange County, police sources told NBC Los Angeles. Jaquory Arman Watson and Damari Zair Charles, both 18, were charged Monday with first-degree burglary and a sentencing enhancement for allegedly committing the crime in coordination with another person.

Both men pleaded not guilty and were being held without bail, according to court records.

The other suspects have not yet been publicly identified.

Pitt is just one of several celebrities to have their Los Angeles area home targeted by burglars in recent months. Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s Los Angeles home was also reportedly broken into on Valentine’s Day, though the famous couple and their children were not home at the time.

Last summer, a Pacific Palisades home belonging to Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson was also burglarized.

Pitt’s ex-wife, actress Jennifer Aniston, was also targeted in May when a man allegedly rammed his car through the front gates of her Bel Air home. The man, Jimmy Wayne Carwyle, was later deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial on charges of stalking the actress.