Brad Pitt’s F1 film lauded as ‘old school summer blockbuster’ in rave first reactions

Full reviews aren’t yet in for the new blockbuster F1, but some early reactions from press screenings have arrived on social media and they’re full of praise.

The film, from Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski, stars Brad Pitt and Damson Idris as Formula One drivers recruited to the same team by an owner played by Javier Bardem.

In one post indicative of the prevailing mood, The Wrap writer Drew Taylor wrote on Twitter/X: “F1 The Movie is absolutely incredible. It’s one of the coolest, most entertaining movies you’ll probably ever see, but none of that sizzle takes away from its soul. Kosinski precision engineered an eye-popping, edge of your seat pop epic that makes you feel so much. I adored it.”

Podcast The Nerds of Color added: “F1 The Movie is a fun, fast-paced thrill ride with a ton of heart! Brad Pitt and Damson Idris are electric! But the star of the show are the exhilarating race sequences that truly put you in the driver’s seat! A reminder of why we love summer blockbusters!”

While Penske Media’s Tim Chan opined: “Just got out of F1 The Movie screening: film was more emotional than I had anticipated, Brad Pitt is hotter than ever, soundtrack (with Tate! Roddy! Rosé!) is perfect accompaniment to the race scenes.”

Brad Pitt stars in the upcoming ‘F1’ movie ( David Davies/PA )

Nerdist contributor Maude Garrett called the film “so freaking good” and added: “It has all the adrenaline, heart, pacing, story and character that completely fleshes out this movie into excellence. I can only imagine how much MORE I would love this movie if I was a fan of F1 racing! Maybe I am now?”

“Joseph Kosinski’s #F1TheMovie hits the gas and doesn’t stop,” wrote Fandango and Rotten Tomatoes interview Erik Davis. “The races are epic, the sound design, editing, cinematography, performances and music are all top notch. You definitely feel shades of TOP GUN MAVERICK in that it plays like an old school summer blockbuster. What a ride.”

The universal acclaim the film is receiving on social media contrasts with the mixed response to the film’s first teaser trailer in July last year.

Some fans pointed out the hypocrisy of Pitt’s brash dismissal of safety in a line of dialogue (”Who said anything about safe?”) — especially as Formula One prides itself on its safety measures through the supervision of organizing body, the FIA.

“That opening line is awful on so many levels”, one commenter shared.

Another joked: “Let’s remove the halo! That thing weighs down the car! Let’s remove the brakes. Who needs that anyway?”

F1 is set to be released by Warner Bros. Pictures in the UK on June 25, 2025, and in the United States and Canada on June 27, 2025, just days before the 2025 Austrian Grand Prix.

Last month, Haas driver and British rookie Oliver Bearman commented on Pitt’s driving: “Honestly, he did an impressive job. He was pushing the car, that’s for sure.

“I know he was training in the background and I know the guy whose team he was training with and he said he was taking some risks and doing a good job. He did his homework, so it’s cool.”

“I think the goal of the movie is going to be achieved,” Bearman added.

“It is going to be a huge hit and it is going to make people want to watch F1, which is really the goal of it. The onboard shots and the work that they did was incredible.”