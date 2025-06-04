The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A newly emerged video appears to show Boulder terror attack suspect praising God and criticizing “Zionists” before allegedly firebombing a group of pro-Israel marchers.

In the footage, which ABC News has verified, Mohamed Soliman speaks directly to the camera in Arabic while driving through Denver before the flamethrower attack in nearby Boulder on Sunday afternoon.

Soliman, a 45-year-old Egyptian national who worked as an Uber driver before his arrest, was seen sporting a “Colorado” hat and a shirt behind the wheel of his vehicle.

“Allah is greater than the Zionists, Allah is greater than America and its weapons,” the individual says, according to The Independent’s translation of the clip. “Not the Zionists, Britain, France, or Germany. Only Allah has the right to be feared.”

The video was first posted on Telegram before being aired Tuesday by the Washington, D.C.-based Iraqi news channel, Al-Rafidain.

open image in gallery A video has emerged which appears to show suspect Mohamed Soliman before Sunday's attack in Boulder, Colorado ( Telegram )

Soliman is charged with a federal hate crime and 16 counts of attempted murder on Monday following what the FBI is calling a “targeted terrorist attack.”

A total of 12 people were injured during a “Run For Their Lives” event, which was organized in support of the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

The victims, aged between 52 and 88, including a holocaust survivor, were rushed to a hospital in the Denver metropolitan area. Three remained in the hospital as of Tuesday.

The man allegedly shouted “Free Palestine!” as he used a “makeshift flame thrower” and threw an “incendiary device” into the crowd, the FBI said. Some 16 Molotov cocktails were found at the scene, authorities said.

open image in gallery Mohamed Soliman, the Boulder, Colorado attack suspect, is filmed during the fiery attack on demonstrators at an outdoor mall ( Lisa Turnquist )

The suspect disguised himself as a gardener so he could approach marchers without drawing attention, according to a local police affidavit.

Soliman reportedly told police that he had specifically targeted what he referred to as a “Zionist group,” adding that he had been planning the attack for a year. He also allegedly stated that he would do it again.

The suspect told investigators that he “hated this group and needed to stop them from taking over ‘our land,’ which he explained to be Palestine,” according to the affidavit.

Soliman, his wife, and five children were arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, and the family is being processed for expedited removal, according to the Department of Homeland Security. The suspect told investigators that they moved to Colorado Springs three years ago.

“We are investigating to what extent his family knew about this heinous attack, if they had knowledge of it, or if they provided support to it,” Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said Tuesday.